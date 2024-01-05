Open Extended Reactions

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Canada international Tajon Buchanan, the Italian club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old, who joins from Belgian side Club Brugge for a reported fee of £6 million ($7.7m) plus add-ons, is set to become the first Canada international to play in Serie A.

The Brampton native's professional career began at New England Revolution, who drafted him in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. In his two years in Massachusetts, he scored 12 goals and assisted 11 more in 67 appearances.

Buchanan's international debut for Canada came in June 2021 and he played a key role in the country's 2021 Gold Cup campaign, where they reached the semifinals.

His performances earned him a move to Club Brugge in January 2022, where he was a part of their 2021-22 title-winning squad. Buchanan made 67 appearances for the club in his two years there, including six in the Champions League.

The winger was a mainstay in Canada's successful qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup and started all three games at the tournament for his country.

"A very long journey that started in Brampton and has taken him all the way to Milano: Tajon's Nerazzurri dream has only just begun," Inter said in their statement.