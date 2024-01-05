ESPN FC's Mark Ogden believes that it's in everyones best interest for Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan. (2:06)

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to send Jadon Sancho on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund, a source has told ESPN, but there are still details to finalise before he's allowed to join up with the Bundesliga side.

Sancho has indicated he's keen to return to Dortmund, two-and-a-half years after his £73m move to Old Trafford, after being exiled from United's first-team squad by manager Erik ten Hag.

United have accepted the framework of a six-month loan proposed by Dortmund which will include a small fee and a contribution to the 23-year-old's wages.

However, the agreement has not been officially signed off and until it is, Sancho will not be allowed to travel to Dortmund's winter training camp in Spain.

Barring a late collapse in negotiations, the England forward should get the green light over the weekend.

Dortmund restart their Bundesliga campaign against Darmstadt on Jan. 13.

Sancho hasn't played for United since August after publicly disputing Ten Hag's reasons for dropping him from the squad for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sept. 3.

His statement on X, formerly Twitter, has since been deleted but Sancho has refused Ten Hag's demand for both a private and public apology. He has been training alone with United coaches and has been banned from the first-team canteen and dressing rooms.

Dortmund are pushing to get the deal done quickly so they can assess Sancho's fitness levels after four months without any meaningful football.

He hasn't started a competitive game for United since the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City on June 3 and has only spent 76 minutes on the pitch this season.