Who needs to step up to replace Pulisic and Weah in USMNT roster? (2:13)

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter named a 25-player, all-MLS roster ahead of the team's annual January camp, which begins next week.

The team will include 17 uncapped players and will train for nine days in Orlando before a friendly against Slovenia in San Antonio on Jan. 20.

"This is an opportunity to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program," Berhalter said in a statement.

"We appreciate the support from MLS and all their clubs so that we can utilize this platform. Our priority is on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions, and this camp and the match against Slovenia will be extremely valuable in the evaluation process."

With the match and training camp falling outside of a FIFA international window, Berhalter only had access to players not currently in season (there have been exceptions in the past).

As will be the case this year, this camp has traditionally been used to integrate younger players into the national team program.

Nashville right-back Shaq Moore is the only player on the roster who was with the team at the 2022 World Cup, making two substitute appearances against England and Iran.

Four players -- San Jose's Cade Cowell, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna, Atlanta's Caleb Wiley and Philadelphia's Jack McGlynn -- participated at the U20 World Cup last year.

Miles Robinson, fresh off his move from Atlanta to Cincinnati, is the team's most experienced international player with 27 caps.

If LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman plays against Slovenia, he and brother Malik Tillman will become the 10th set of brothers to play for the USMNT, with Brenden and Paxten Aaronson the latest to join the club last year.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami CF; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 27/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 13/0), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 3/0), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City; 0/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 4/0), Timothy Tillman (LAFC; 0/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/1), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0)