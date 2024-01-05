How to watch the Arsenal vs. Liverpool FA Cup match on ESPN+

Janusz Michallik talk about whether Manchester United should let Erik ten Hag go to see changes in performance. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The FA Cup is in full swing! Arsenal takes on Liverpool in the third round this weekend. Here are key facts that fans should know.

When is the match? How can fans watch?

English coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Spanish coverage starts at 11:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Why is this stage of the FA Cup important?

Per ESPN FC senior writer James Olley, all 20 top-flight sides enter the competition at the third-round stage. This comes at a moment when the Premier League is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years. The top five clubs are close in points, which adds fresh emphasis to the debate about the importance of the world's oldest domestic cup competition to its participants.

What's at stake for Arsenal and Liverpool with this match?

Both teams need to secure this win for different reasons. Arsenal has been having issues this season, taking a downturn in performance stats. Liverpool's high-intensity play is back, but it places high physical demands on his players. Which team will rise to the occasion and prevail? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

What else can fans look out for at this match?

Arsenal will wear the No More Red kit, sans the club's traditional red, for the first time in a home match when they face Liverpool on Sunday. The match will mark the third consecutive season Arsenal has worn the No More Red kit. No More Red was launched in January 2022 to support the long-standing work being done by Arsenal to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.

Where can I access more soccer content from ESPN?

For the latest news on your favorite teams, players and matches, check out the ESPN global hub page.