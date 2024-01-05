ESPN's Steve Nicol believes Arsenal will not prioritise the FA Cup over the Premier League and the Champions League (1:20)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern could miss out on Fulham's Palhinha

Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement with Fulham midfielder João Palhinha but could see their move fall through again, as has been reported by Sky Sports Deutschland.

The Cottagers convinced the 28-year-old to stay in the summer, offering the midfielder a new contract that lasts until the summer of 2028 and has a significantly increased salary.

Fulham are said to have made a promise that if Palhinha wanted to move in January, the club would reduce their demands to €65 million -- and they are now standing firm with a valuation of at least €60m.

Bayern are not willing to meet that sum and the Portugal international is deemed to be too expensive, so there is no inquiry or offer.

Even so, the deal is not completely closed, especially as Palhinha is intent on signing for Bayern and isn't interested in any other club despite being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

He also wants to leave Fulham this winter and is hoping that a solution can be reached that would allow him to do that, while Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign somebody who can play in the holding six position.

Palhinha has continued to impress in his 17 Premier League appearances so far this season, even scoring twice and providing an assist.

Bayern Munich are looking to see if they can get Fulham's João Palhinha this time around after missing out on him in the summer. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all closely watching Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to Football Insider. There will not be a January move for the 22-year-old, but his contract does include a release clause that can be triggered in the summer which has resulted in big-name clubs assessing his services.

- Both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are interested in Nurnberg striker Can Uzun, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. Dortmund are the keenest of the two, while there is also competition from England and Turkey with Nurnberg refusing to let the 18-year-old leave in January and demanding €10m for his eventual departure.

- Real Madrid are interested in Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez, reports AS, who add that they want to bring in the 20-year-old for a reasonable amount to initially act as an understudy for Dani Carvajal and potentially become his successor. Negotiations won't be easy, though, as Sevilla don't want to accept anything under Juanlu's €20m release clause, while Los Blancos are saving their big outlays for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies plus Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé or Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

- Napoli could make strides towards signing Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic next week, reports Calciomercato, with the two clubs having held discussions and shown a willingness to complete the deal for the 21-year-old midfielder. One sticking point is whether Alessandro Zanoli will be part of the deal, especially as the 23-year-old right-back is close to joining Genoa.

- Lucien Agoumé has landed in Spain with his agent to sign on loan for Sevilla from Internazionale, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The club currently sat 16th in LaLiga have been busy, as a loan for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is advancing quickly while Ajax attacking midfielder Stanis Idumbo-Muzambo will soon join them on a permanent deal.