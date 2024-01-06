Open Extended Reactions

Timo Werner previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham are in talks with RB Leipzig over a six-month loan deal for forward Timo Werner that would see him return to the Premier League, a source has told ESPN.

The news of the move was first reported by Sky Germany, who say the move could be completed in the coming days with Werner bolstering Spurs' attack through to the end of the season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be without star forward Son Heung-Min while he competes at the Asian Cup duty with South Korea, and if the move goes through, Werner will bring a further versatile threat to their attacking options as he can play off the left and through the middle.

Werner moved back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea for €20m in August 2022 having spent two difficult seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he scored just 23 goals in 89 appearances.

However, Werner, who has 57 caps for Germany, he has found his match time limited at RB Leipzig this season under Marco Rose, scoring two in eight Bundesliga games.

If the moves go through, Werner will vie with the likes of Richarlison, Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil and Brennan Johnson for a spot in the Spurs team.