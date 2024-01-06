Open Extended Reactions

Ivan Toney took another step in preparation for his return from a eight month suspension for gambling, scoring a hat trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly for Brentford B's against Southampton under-23s on Saturday.

Toney's ban from all football-related activities -- handed to him after being charged with 262 betting offences last year -- ends on Jan. 17.

The easing of the ban rules saw him return to training with the first-team after four months in September last year and permitted him to play in behind-closed-doors friendlies. He got on the scoresheet in his on-field debut in a friendly against Como in October.

Ivan Toney's goals have been key to keeping Brentford in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons.

Along with his three goals on Saturday, Toney also bagged an assist in Brentford B's 5-1 win over Southampton U23s at Wheatsheaf Park. The match served as the perfect tune-up for the England international, who is eligible to play in Brentford's next Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Toney's return comes at an opportune time for Brentford, who have lost their last five games in the league and languish in 16th.

He was the club's top-scorer last season with 21 goals in all competitions and helped them finish in the top-half of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The striker has drawn strong interest from Arsenal and Chelsea and Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been adamant that Toney won't be sold in the January transfer window unless a significant offer is made.