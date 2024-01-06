Open Extended Reactions

Martinique side Golden Lion suffered a humbling 12-0 defeat by Lille in the French Cup on Saturday midway through an 8,000-mile round trip to play the match.

Golden Lion, the champions of Martinique and one of several overseas teams from the French territories to enter the Cup, were drawn against Ligue 1 Lille in the round of 64 and their journey began on Wednesday with a direct flight to Paris.

Three days later, they were no match for Lille, however, as Canada international Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova bagged hat-tricks in a crushing victory for the hosts ahead of Lion's long journey home.

Golden Lion proved no match for Ligue 1 side Lille. SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

There were braces, too, for Yusuf Yazici and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, with the remaining goals coming from Tiago Santos and Amine Messoussa.

The Coupe de France will continue on Sunday when amateur sixth-tier club Revel will face the might of French champions Paris Saint-Germain and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé.

