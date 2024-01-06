Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United interested in Dortmund's Malen

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen, according to the Sun.

The German club are said to be considering letting the ex-Arsenal forward leave the club for around £26m after two-and-a-half years at the club. 24-four-year-old Malen has scored six goals in 23 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season, 25 goals in 96 games in total, but his game time is expected to be hampered by the impending arrival of loan star Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

And despite his six goals in the current campaign, Malen's form is below his best. At previous club PSV Eindhoven, he scored 55 goals in 116 games, while at Arsenal he bagged 18 goals in 46 matches for a combination of the U18s and U23s, before leaving the London club for less than £1m to Ajax.

Liverpool have also been reported to be interested in the Dutchman, but United and Spurs appear to have emerged as frontrunners for a January move as they look to reinforce their ailing strike forces. Spurs today agreed terms on a loan move for forward Timo Werner from Red Bull Leipzig, which could leave United free to make the first bid, and the fee would suit their budget.

Malen can also play out wide as well as his more favoured central position.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Saudi Pro League clubs are prioritising a move for Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne in the summer, according to Football Insider. The 32-year-old Belgian remains a powerhouse for the reigning Premier League champions, though his recent injury record means that he's in and out of the side. However, if he can remain reasonably injury free in the second half of the season, the Saudi sides are seemingly prepared to go all-in on one of their top targets, who is out of contract in the summer of 2025. Last season, De Bruyne scored 10 goals and added 31 assists in 49 appearances in City's treble-winning season. De Buryne and Mohamed Salah appear to be the main options for the Saudi clubs this summer.

- Manchester City are looking to beat Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to the Daily Star. Pep Guardiola is keen on being reunited with the 28-year-old German international, but is prepared to wait until the summer when the transfer fee is expected to half to around £25m. In July, the German international will enter the final year of his contract, which means Bayern will be forced to listen to offers below their current £50m valuation.

- As Manchester United continue to track Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, the club are considering using right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of the deal. That's according to the Daily Star who believe 22-year-old Frenchman Olise is one of United's top targets for the summer. Olise has a buy-out clause in his four-year contract which comes into operation at the end of the current season, and United hope that using former Eagle and 26-year-old Wan-Bissaka will help seal the deal. Wan-Bissaka left Palace to join United for £50m four-and-a-half years ago.

- Earlier today it was announced that Manchester United star Hannibal Mejbri was in talks over a loan move to Sevilla, but tonight Fabrizio Romano reports that Everton are looking to intercept the deal. The 20-year-old midfielder recently agreed a one-year extension to his existing contract at United, but he is looking to get more game time than the 130 minutes he's so far been awarded in United colours this season. Freiburg and Lyon are also interested in signing Mejbri, though it appears he would prefer a move to LaLiga, or to stay in the Premier League.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are close to landing Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors, with the two clubs now said to be agreeing the structure of the deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old Argentine star has instructed the club to accept the Seagulls' offer and activate his release clause of $10m, and the deal is believed to be a six-year contract. If true, Barco, who can play on the left either in defence or midfield, would follow in the footsteps of compatriots Alexis Mac Allister and Facundo Buonanotte to move to the south coast from Argentina.