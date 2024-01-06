Real Madrid get three goals in the second half as they take down Arandina 3-1 in the Copa del Rey. (2:33)

Carlo Ancelotti praised Arda Güler after the playmaker finally made his Real Madrid debut in their 3-1 Copa del Rey win at Arandina, saying the 18-year-old "has everything you need to play for Real Madrid."

Güler signed for Madrid from Fenerbahce in July 2023 but suffered a knee injury requiring surgery in preseason, and then two muscular injuries as he pushed to return to full fitness.

The Turkey international started and played 59 minutes of Madrid's round-of-32 victory on Saturday, with Joselu, Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo scoring the goals.

"He isn't at his best level physically, but he showed his quality," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "It was important for him to start playing with the team.

"We have to be patient with him. He showed his quality in the first half. The important thing is that he's back, although he has to improve his physique and intensity."

Arda Güler has been beset with injury problems since arriving at Real Madrid. Federico Titone/Anadolu via Getty Images

Güler's strength of character stood out in the first half when Madrid won a free kick outside the Arandina box and the teenager insisted on taking it ahead of the more experienced Dani Ceballos, hitting the post.

"Yes, he has personality and character," Ancelotti said. "That's good. He stands out with his quality, but character is an important thing to do well at Real Madrid."

Güler had previously been an unused substitute in three Madrid games, including their 1-0 LaLiga win over Mallorca earlier this week.

"Before the game I told him to enjoy it above all," goalscorer Joselu said. "He's been out for a long time. It's the first time he's played with us, and it isn't easy. But he's a young boy who we're looking after, who has a lot of quality. We have to make the most of him."

Madrid will now prepare to fly to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa, with their semifinal against Atletico Madrid to be played in Riyadh on Wednesday.

"I don't know if we're favourites," Ancelotti said. "It's a short competition, so we're close to winning it, but it's a short competition for Atletico, Barcelona and Osasuna too."

Ancelotti said Madrid's injury situation was improving, with even long-term absentees Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão -- who both suffered ACL tears in August -- making progress towards recovery.

"Courtois did some training this morning," Ancelotti said. "He'll do some gentle work on the pitch. His recovery is going well, and Militão's too, but we aren't in a hurry."