The all-white strip is part of a campaign to deal with knife crime and youth violence.

Arsenal wore an all-white kit for their FA Cup third round clash against Liverpool on Sunday as for the first time at their Emirates Stadium neither team played in red.

The special edition white strip is part of the north London club's support for the No More Red initiative aimed at combating knife crime and youth violence.

Arsenal have worn the kit before in FA Cup away games at Nottingham Forest in 2022 and at Oxford United last year.

"Young people face multiple challenges in today's world and we don't have all the answers," Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the Community, said.

"We are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants."

No More Red supports a wide range of community youth projects tackling knife crime and youth issues.

The cause has added poignancy after Tottenham's FA Cup home match against Burnley featured a minute of applause during the game in respect of teenaged fan Harry Pitman who was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve in north west London.