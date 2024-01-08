Kieran Gibbs and Steve Nicol believe signing Timo Werner on loan is a risk that could pay off for Tottenham. (1:24)

Tottenham have confirmed a six-month loan deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The 27-year-old will bolster the Spurs attack until the end of the season, with the Germany international able to play off the left and through the middle.

Werner's signing is also timely with captain and star forward Son Heung-Min currently on Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

Werner moved back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea for €20 million in August 2022 having spent two difficult seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he scored just 23 goals in 89 appearances.

However, he has found his match time limited at RB Leipzig this season under Marco Rose, scoring just twice in eight Bundesliga games.

Werner will vie with Richarlison, Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil and Brennan Johnson for a spot in Ange Postecoglou's team.

Spurs are fifth on the Premier League table with 39 points, one point off fourth place north London rivals Arsenal and six points off leaders Liverpool.