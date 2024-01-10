Open Extended Reactions

Following the initial regular four-year hiatus, and then an extra few months' wait given a change in location owing to original hosts China's coronavirus restrictions, the AFC Asian Cup -- the continent's premier international competition -- finally returns on Jan. 12.

Just over a year on from being the battleground for the global elite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar will once again be the venue as Asia's 24 leading sides do battle for the chance to lift the coveted trophy on Feb. 10.

Given the prestigious nature of the tournament, there will be no shortage of stars on display -- but who are the biggest names to look out for?

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

There is no denying that Son Heung-min will be the biggest name at the Asian Cup, especially considering he can also stake a claim to being the continent's greatest player of all time.

After a Golden Boot-winning campaign in 2021-22, Son's form dipped last term but he is slowly but surely getting his best as the new Tottenham captain and remains a world-class talent.

Kim Min-jae (South Korea)

Having moved from Fenerbahce to Napoli and then to Bayern Munich in successive summers, Kim Min-jae has rapidly emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the world. Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

Perhaps he is not viewed with the same adulation as Son yet, but Kim Min-jae is arguably equally important for South Korea and is also fast establishing himself as one of the world's best centre-backs.

The 27-year-old's meteoric rise has seen him go from playing in the Chinese Super League in 2021 to last summer's massive move to European giants Bayern Munich, where he is already featuring prominently for the perennial Bundesliga champions.

Almoez Ali (Qatar)

After beginning his career in Europe, Almoez Ali has spent the last seven seasons back in his domestic Qatar Stars League with Al Duhail but is unequivocally one of Asia's standout strikers.

His nine goals at the last Asian Cup saw him pick up both the Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer awards, as he inspired Qatar to their first continental crown.

Wu Lei (China)

Now back in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Port, Wu Lei is arguably the China export to have enjoyed the most success in Europe.

His time in LaLiga with Espanyol saw him memorably bag a late equaliser in a 2-2 derby draw with the mighty Barcelona, and he has certainly delivered on the promise that was expected of him when he made his professional debut at just 14.

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Now an established name in the Premier League, Kaoru Mitoma was part of the Japan side that recorded memorable wins over both Germany and Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. EPA/Neil Hall

Kaoru Mitoma's career may have taken a bit longer than most to be ignited but he is now one of the most-exciting players not just in Asia, but in the Premier League as well.

With seven goals in 33 appearances, the winger played a key role in Brighton achieving an excellent 6th-place finish last season and he will be one of the biggest draws at the Asian Cup -- although a recent injury while on club duty might see him miss the early stages of the campaign.

Wataru Endo (Japan)

While Wataru Endo may not thrill fans in the same way that Mitoma does, it would be remiss to assume he will be equally influential in Japan's quest for a fifth Asian Cup crown -- and first since 2011 -- especially now that he is captaining the Samurai Blue.

His fuss-free style of play tends to see him fly under the radar but that does not mean he does not have his fair share of admirers including Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, who has happy to part with £16 million to sign him from Stuttgart back in the summer.

Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates)

Although he has never played outside of his native United Arab Emirates, or for anyone else other than Al Jazira for that matter, Ali Mabkhout remains one of the most-feared strikers in Asia.

His record speaks for itself with over 250 goals at club level, along with 85 for UAE from just 114 caps.

Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

For the past three-and-a-half seasons, Iran star Mehdi Taremi has been spearheading the Porto attack in both the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the UEFA Champions League. AP Photo/Luis Vieira

Ali Daei may take some beating as the finest striker Iran has ever produced but Mehdi Taremi is definitely giving him a run for his money, especially giving the starring role he has played for Porto in the past three seasons.

Taremi's haul of 80 goals in that timeframe has helped him win a Primeira Liga title, while he is also a two-time top scorer in Portugal's top flight along with a fair share of strikes in the UEFA Champions League.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Iran)

He might have had a difficult spell in England with Brighton but, since last summer, Alireza Jahanbakhsh can claim to be a Eredivisie champion after helping Feyenoord win their first league title since 2017.

The skillful winger seems to thrive in the Netherlands, having previously won the Top Scorer award in the Eredivisie for the 2017-18 season while playing for the less-illustrious AZ Alkmaar.

Mathew Ryan (Australia)

It is remarkable to think that Mathew Ryan is still 31 considering how much he has achieved in a career that saw him feature as a first-choice in the Premier League with Brighton, while also counting Arsenal and Valencia among his former teams.

Now plying his trade in the Eredivisie with AZ, remains the most-experienced and high-profile member of an Australia side with high hopes heading into the Asian Cup -- although he is facing a race to recover from a cheekbone fracture in time for the Socceroos' opener against India.

Jordi Amat (Indonesia)

A former stalwart of both the Premier League and LaLiga, Jordi Amat now calls Southeast Asia his home -- representing Indonesia internationally while plying his trade for Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim. EPA/ADI WEDA

Perhaps an interesting name to add to the list considering he plays for Indonesia, a side who are not expected to go too far at the tournament, but Jordi Amat will actually be a familiar name to many.

A regular feature in LaLiga throughout the past decade, the Spanish-born Amat also spent four seasons in the Premier League with Swansea and was a welcome addition to the Indonesia ranks when he obtained citizenship at the end of 2022.

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia)

The past 12 months or so have given Salem Al-Dawsari plenty to remember, from the winning goal in a monumental 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at the last World Cup to picking up his maiden AFC Player of the Year prize back in October.

A genuine superstar of Asian football, Al-Dawsari's match-winning ability will be especially important for a Saudi Arabia outfit that will be without usual playmaker-in-chief Salman Al-Faraj, who was a surprise exclusion from coach Roberto Mancini's 26-man squad.

Ali Adnan (Iraq)

While Ali Adnan is gradually approaching the twilight of his career, he will always go down as the first Iraq international to play in Serie A having featured for prominently for Udinese for a number of seasons when he was in his early 20s.

Adnan also enjoyed two years in the MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps but is now playing in neighbouring Iran after brief spells in Denmark and Russia.