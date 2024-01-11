A year on from World Cup disappointment, Qatar have chance to make amends at Asian Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Just over a year ago, Qatar headed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup brimming with excitement and anticipation.

Making their maiden appearance on the global stage, Qatar's hosting of the competition also marked the first time the World Cup was held in the Middle East.

Just six days into the campaign, Qatar's tournament was over before it had even really begun.

Defeats to Ecuador and Senegal meant the Qataris stood no chance of advancing to the knockout round.

They were the first team eliminated from the tournament and, after another loss to Netherlands in their final outing, became the first home nation to lose all three of their matches at a World Cup.

Of course, even the most optimistic fan would probably not have been expecting Qatar to make it out of what was a tricky group -- and expectations should rightfully have been tempered considering it was their first time gracing the biggest stage football has to offer.

Yet, it was perhaps the manner in which they were comfortably brushed aside by all three of their opponents - even if it was not reflected in each of the two-goal losing margins -- that would arguably have left the Maroons feeling they could have given more.

Fast forward to 2024 and Qatar now have a chance to make amends.

Once again, they will play hosts to a major international tournament -- this time when the continent's elite gather to vie for glory at the AFC Asian Cup.

And on this occasion, home advantage could actually count for something considering they head into the tournament no longer the underdogs but one of the main contenders, especially given they are the defending champions.

Qatar made history in 2019 when they won the AFC Asian Cup for the first time, following an impressive run which culminated in them beating four-time champions Japan comprehensively in the final. Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Back in 2019, Qatar made history when they swept aside all comers to claim a maiden continental title -- seeing off perennial favourites South Korea in the quarterfinals, thrashing hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 in the semis, before convincingly beating four-time champions Japan in the final.

With the triumph, Qatar well and truly announced their arrival as one of Asia's powerhouses yet, five years on, there is a feeling that they perhaps have hovered around the same spot if not necessarily having stood completely still -- while others around them have pushed on.

Their failings at the last World Cup would only have been tougher to swallow as they watched their Asian Football Confederation counterparts excel.

Japan, South Korea and Australia all did remarkably well to reach the knockout round, while Saudi Arabia did pull off a monumental 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina.

Even Iran, who also fell at the group stage, at least had a 2-0 win over Wales as reward for their endeavours.

Since the World Cup, the Maroons have made more headlines off the field than on it.

The departure of the popular Félix Sánchez in the immediate aftermath of the tournament eventually led to the experienced Carlos Queiroz taking over, as the Portuguese put pen to paper on a four-year deal last February.

But in December, just a month out from the start of their Asian Cup title defence and less than a year into his reign, Queiroz's contract was terminated by mutual agreement with Tintín Márquez drafted in as a 11th-hour replacement.

Carlos Queiroz signed a four-year contract as Qatar coach last February but left the post just ten months later by mutual agreement with a record of four wins, three draws and four losses. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Queiroz's cause was not helped by a disappointing record of just four wins from 11 games in charge and it does mean the Qataris are not in the best of form heading into the Asian Cup, considering their past three victories have come against lesser opposition in the shape of Afghanistan, India and Cambodia.

Still, it is impossible to write them off.

They continue to boast a stellar cast that can rival any of the leading teams at the Asian Cup, and they will also have no shortage of experience to call upon -- with five players in their 26-man squad remarkably boasting more than 100 caps to their names.

Two of those can lay claim to being among the continent's biggest stars and will once again be pivotal to Qatar's aspirations.

In Almoez Ali, they have a fearsome striker who won both the Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer awards as the last Asian Cup after he inspired them with a record-breaking nine goals.

And he might not have scored that many if not for the creative genius of Akram Afif, who himself racked up ten assists and could easily have staked a claim to being the standout player at the tournament.

As long as the duo -- who will be ably supported by the likes of captain Hassan Al-Haydos, Bassam Al-Rawi and Boualem Khoukhi -- find their groove, Qatar will stand a chance at the Asian Cup.

Even more so if they are truly looking to make amends a year on from a disappointing showing in front of their own fans.