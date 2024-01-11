Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have signed Genoa defender Radu Drăgușin for €25 million ($27.3m) plus €5m in add-ons in a move that provides much-needed cover for their depleted backline in the second half of the season.

Spurs defender Djed Spence moved in the opposite direction, joining Genoa on loan until the end of the season.

Drăgușin, 21, was the subject of interest of a number of teams including Bayern Munich and Italian champions Napoli, but the player was keen on a move to north London.

He has signed a contract until 2030 and will wear the No. 6 shirt at Tottenham, the club announced Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen to sign at least one central defender in the January window given Cristian Romero has joined Micky van de Ven on the sidelines and is not expected to play again until February after suffering a hamstring injury.

Radu Drăgușin has played every minute for Genoa in Serie A this season. Nicolo Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Netherlands international Van de Ven has not played since suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea on Nov. 6. Postecoglou has chosen to rely on full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies in a central role in his absence with Eric Dier still out of favour.

Sources have told EPSN that Dier is set to sign for Bayern Munich in a deal worth around €4 million after he travelled to Germany on Thursday ahead of a medical.

Drăgușin is a Romania international with 19 Serie A appearances for Genoa this season, keeping three clean sheets and scoring twice for the Ligurian team who are 12th in Serie A.