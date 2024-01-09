Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted he doesn't enjoy playing Atlético Madrid as the two teams prepare to meet three times in 25 days, starting with Wednesday's Spanish Supercopa semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

The two Madrid giants face off in the first Supercopa semifinal in Riyadh -- with Barcelona playing Osasuna a day later -- before they meet in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 on Jan. 18, and in LaLiga in the first week of February.

"The fixture list is what it is," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Tuesday, when asked about playing three Madrid derbies in quick succession.

"Personally I don't like playing against Atlético, because they're one of the best teams. It's always difficult. But I think they'll be thinking the same thing. We're two very strong teams. The fans will enjoy the games."

Carlo Ancelotti recently extended his contract with Real Madrid through June 2026. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

The last time the two teams met, in LaLiga on Sept. 24, Atlético beat Real 3-1, inflicting the league leaders' only defeat of the season in all competitions.

"In the last game we played, they hurt us a lot," Ancelotti said. "It looks like we've fixed things [since then]. Tomorrow we can bring a better version than the one we did earlier this season."

"It's nice to play these games," midfielder Federico Valverde said. "The best thing is competing against the best, and Atlético are one of the best teams in Spain or in the world.

"We'll enjoy these three games. We have the Copa game after this, and the league. They'll be important if we want to fight for every trophy this season."

Valverde made an impact the last time the Madrid teams met in the Supercopa in January 2020, choosing to bring down Atlético forward Álvaro Morata when through on goal, at 0-0 in extra time -- earning a red card -- before Real triumphed in a penalty shootout.

"Yes of course I'd do it [again], if it's for the team," Valverde said. "If we were losing 3-0 I wouldn't do it, it wouldn't make sense. In that game, we were level, it was a decisive moment. I'd do it again for my teammates, for the team and my pride, for how I was raised, my values."

Ancelotti praised Valverde's versatility, adapting to a new, more central role in Real's midfield this season.

"It's rare to find a midfielder with his profile," Ancelotti said. "I think he can still improve... He's a very humble person. In a way that's good, I'd always prefer a player who's humble rather than arrogant, but sometimes arrogance can make you stronger."