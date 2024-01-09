Is it MLS Cup or bust for Messi & Miami in 2024? (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami has signed versatile United States international and two-time MLS Cup winner Julian Gressel, the MLS club announced Tuesday.

Gressel was available in free agency after helping the Columbus Crew win MLS Cup last year with victory over LAFC. His previous MLS Cup win came with Atlanta United in 2018 under current Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

He has signed a contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Julian is an established player with a winning track record in the league who has proven himself at every stage during his MLS career," Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a team release.

"We are pleased to add him to our squad as his versatility and quality delivery will bolster Inter Miami as we look to build on the successes of last season in 2024."

Julian Gressel reunites with his former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino at Inter Miami. Inter Miami CF

Buoyed by the summer arrival of Lionel Messi, as well as fellow former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Miami won its first-ever trophy last year by triumphing in the Leagues Cup. While it also reached the final of the U.S. Open Cup, late-season injury troubles for Messi led to Miami missing out on the MLS playoffs.

Already this offseason, Miami has announced the signing of another of Messi's former Barcelona teammates, Luis Suárez.

German-born Gressel, 30, joined Columbus midway through the 2023 season, making 15 appearances en route to lifting MLS Cup. Since leaving Atlanta at the end of the 2019 season, he has also played for D.C. United and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

During his time in MLS, Gressel has supplied 68 assists and scored 27 goals in 228 regular season and playoff appearances.

After gaining U.S. citizenship, the right-sided defender/midfielder made his U.S. men's national team debut in January 2023 and has made six appearances.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an ambitious organization as Inter Miami for this new chapter in my career," Gressel said.

"I'm ready to get to work and use my experience in this league to help my new teammates and this great Club achieve its dream of winning more titles."