The Washington Spirit have hired Jonatan Giraldez Costas as the NWSL club's new head coach on Tuesday.

Giraldez, 32, has been the head coach at FC Barcelona Femeni since 2021.

He replaces Mark Parsons, who was fired in October after missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

"We conducted an extensive global, data-driven search and found that Jona is the best choice to lead our players," Spirit owner Michele Kang said in a news release. "His commitment to excellence and high-performance is second to none and the results speak for themselves, including consecutive La Liga and Supercopa titles and multiple top coach honors.

"We are grateful for his decision to join us. He will help take the Spirit to the next leveI for both players and fans."