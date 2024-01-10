Open Extended Reactions

Mohammed Kudus has scored six goals in 16 Premier League appearances in his first season in England. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ghana have received a welcome boost ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener against Cape Verde in Abidjan on Sunday after Mohammed Kudus began training with the side at their camp in Kumasi, officials confirmed.

The 23-year-old had been a doubt for the Cape Verde clash after he spent two weeks on the sidelines having picked up a hamstring injury in West Ham's 2-0 Premier League victory at Arsenal on Dec. 28.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Ghana Football Association confirmed in a statement that Kudus had started training with the squad and "aims to recover in time" for the Cape Verde fixture, having had an outstanding season so far following his move to England from Ajax in August.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is already without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brighton & Hove Albion wing back Tariq Lamptey, who were both ruled out of AFCON through injury.

Ghana will also play Egypt and Mozambique in their pool.