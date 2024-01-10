Open Extended Reactions

Troy Lesesne replaced Wayne Rooney as coach of D.C. United on Wednesday, two months after Lesesne was fired by the New York Red Bulls.

The 40-year-old agreed to a three-year contract, D.C. said.

"This club has been a staple in this league since its inception in 1996. I know how passionate our supporters are and I look forward to connecting with them and delivering the results that they deserve," Lesesne said in a team release.

"After speaking with [general manager and chief soccer officer] Ally [Mackay] and ownership, I am highly optimistic that we have the infrastructure and investment to reach the level that the fans deserve. I know there is a lot of work ahead of us in the next few weeks as we prepare for the 2024 season and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Lesesne took over the Red Bulls from Gerhard Struber on May 8 with the team in last place with one win, four losses and six draws for nine points. The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses and beat Charlotte in the wild card round before losing to Cincinnati in round one. Lesesne was replaced by former Hertha Berlin coach Sandro Schwarz.

Lesesne coached New Mexico United in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship from 2018-21, then was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in January 2022. He was an assistant coach at the College of Charleston from 2005-14, then became an assistant in the third tier with the Charleston Battery in 2014 and Charlotte Independence from 2015-17.

Lesesne's appointment follows the hiring of former Nashville SC assistant general manager Mackay in November.

"We were thoroughly impressed with Troy during the course of the interview process," Mackay said. "Troy has an impressive pedigree in American soccer and has worked at all levels of the soccer pyramid in this country.

"We believe his high-pressing tactical approach and player-first managerial style make him the best candidate to lead this club in a new and exciting direction and we're looking forward to welcoming him to the nation's capital."

Rooney, a former England star, was hired by D.C. in July 2022 and was let go last Oct. 7 after the team's final game. D.C. went 10-10-14 in MLS in his only full season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, matching a club record from 2008-2011.

Rooney was hired four days later as manager of Birmingham City in England's second-tier League Championship, then was fired Jan. 2 after two wins, nine losses and four draws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.