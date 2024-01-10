Open Extended Reactions

Toni Kroos was whistled continuously by fans during Real Madrid's 5-3 Spanish Supercopa semifinal win over Atletico Madrid in Riyadh on Wednesday, after the Germany international previously criticising the growing trend of top players moving to Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder was introduced as a second-half substitute for Luka Modric in the game -- which Madrid won in extra time thanks to an own goal from Stefan Savic and Brahim Díaz's late strike -- and was booed every time he touched the ball by a significant number of the crowd at Al-Awwal Park.

Last August Kroos called highly-rated playmaker Gabri Veiga's decision to join the Saudi Pro League's Al Ahli from Celta Vigo "embarrassing" and later said human rights concerns were "the one thing that would stop me from making such a move" in an interview.

He added that signing for a Saudi club was "a decision for the money -- and against football."

After the game, Kroos made a tongue-in-cheek post on X in response to his treatment from the crowd in Saudi Arabia: "That was fun today! Amazing crowd!"

"I don't understand the whistles," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said in his postmatch news conference. "I don't understand them, honestly. And I don't think Kroos does either."

A thrilling Supercopa opener saw Atletico take the lead through Mario Hermoso's header before Antonio Rüdiger levelled. Ferland Mendy then put Real ahead and Antoine Griezmann equalised -- becoming Atletico's all-time record goalscorer -- to make it 2-2 at half-time.

An own goal from Rudiger put Atletico 3-2 up before Dani Carvajal scored late on to force extra time. Savic's own goal and Diaz's breakaway 122nd minute strike put Madrid into Sunday's final where they'll face either Barcelona or Osasuna, who meet on Thursday.

"Those players who came on -- Joselu, Dani Ceballos, Brahim -- won us the game," Ancelotti said. "That gives a coach a lot of confidence. That's the only way you can win this kind of game.

"It's nothing new, it's Real Madrid's DNA. It's something to learn for the youngsters, [Jude] Bellingham, Arda [Guler]... this team never gives up. You can lose, but never give up."

Substitute Joselu insisted he should be credited with Madrid's crucial fourth goal.

"I touched it!" he told Movistar. "I saw Dani [Carvajal] was going to play it to me, and I got the first contact, then I don't know what happened [when it deflected off Savic].

"It was going in, it's my goal!"

The two Madrid teams will next meet in just a week's time, in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Jan. 18, before meeting in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu in three weeks.

"It isn't about revenge," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "It's another game, a knockout tie, and it will be different to today."