Transfer Talk: Zubimendi's €60m clause has Arsenal on alert

The transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Zubimendi move

Arsenal are among multiple teams in Europe who are keen on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The LaLiga side reportedly hoped that the winter transfer window was going to be a quiet one, but interest in Spain international is beginning to ramp up, especially given the 24-year-old's €60 million release clause.

The Gunners, who were linked with Zubimendi in the summer, are said to be one of "several" top sides from the Premier League interested in his services, with manager Mikel Arteta seeing him as an ideal option in midfield.

But with Zubimendi set to feature in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for Real Sociedad against Paris Saint-Germain next month, he could face a difficult decision should his release clause be triggered.

He scored in the 1-1 LaLiga draw with Alavés at the start of the year in what was his 19th league appearance of the season, while also featuring in both recent European Championship qualifying matches for Spain in November.

Martín Zubimendi's €60 million release clause has many clubs -- including Arsenal -- considering a move in January. PGI/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is open to leaving the club in the summer, reports Sky Sports Germany's Kerry Hau. The 28-year-old has recently been on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, but it is reported that he would prefer a switch to either the Premier League or LaLiga. He has previously been linked with both Barcelona and Manchester City.

- A number of MLS clubs are interested in signing AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 37-year-old is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and, while it looks as though that early interest in his signature is emerging, it is reported that he isn't set to make his decision until spring. The France international has contributed to 14 goals in 16 matches in Serie A this season.

- Juventus are willing to move on winger Filip Kostic if they receive the right offer, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are reported to have been linked with the 31-year-old, who could be let go as the Bianconeri look to manage their financial situation. So far this season, he has registered four assists in 17 league games while being deployed as a wing-back and wide midfielder.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, writes Football Insider. Aston Villa are believed to see the 23-year-old as a potential reinforcement if they secure qualification to the Champions League, though they could face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. Frimpong has continued his impressive form from last season, having contributed to 11 goals in 16 Bundesliga matches.

- Sevilla are looking to move ahead of Everton in the race for Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, reports the Athletic. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to move the 20-year-old to leave Old Trafford on loan to get some first team minutes this winter, and it looks as though the Toffees are facing strong competition from the LaLiga club.

- New talks have been scheduled between Internazionale and the representatives of forward Lautaro Martínez, says Calciomercato. The Serie A club are keen to sign the 26-year-old Argentina international to a new deal, and they have prepared an offer worth €10m per season. Both parties are believed to be keen to get the new contract over the line, though it is not guaranteed that it will be announced this month.