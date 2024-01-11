Open Extended Reactions

The LA Galaxy have agreed a club-record transfer for Vasco da Gama attacking midfielder Gabriel Pec, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The Galaxy will pay a fee of $10 million, according to reports, eclipsing the sum paid to bring Mexico striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández from Sevilla in 2020.

A further $1.5m could be paid if certain incentives are met, while Vasco will retain 30% of Pec's rights if he is transferred elsewhere in the future.

He will be registered as a designated players on the Galaxy's roster.

Gabriel Pec will be charged with helping to revitalize the LA Galaxy's fortunes in 2024. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The 22-year-old, who can play centrally or out wide, enjoyed his best season in Brazil's Serie A last year and helped propel Vasco on a late run to avoid relegation.

Pec scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 50 games in all competitions in 2023. with eight of those goals coming in the league as Vasco secured a 14th-placed finish.

The Galaxy are in rebuilding mode this offseason after failing to make the playoffs for the third time in four years in 2023. Hernández has departed following the end of his contract, with fellow designated player Douglas Costa also leaving the club.

ESPN reported last week that Hernández has given the green light for a return to Liga MX's Chivas, where he began his professional career.