Bayern Munich are set to sign Tottenham defender Eric Dier in a deal worth around €4 million ($4.3m), sources have told ESPN.

The 29-year-old arrived in Germany on Thursday morning ahead of a medical after personal terms were agreed.

Bayern had been keen on signing Radu Drăgușin and tabled an offer to rival Spurs' bid totalling around €30m but the Genoa defender opted to move to north London, forcing the Bundesliga club to seek alternative options.

Dier is out of contract at Tottenham this summer and was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Despite missing centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for extended periods this season, Postecoglou preferred to use full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal at the heart of his defence.

Eric Dier has fallen out of favour at Tottenham this season. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Consequently, Dier has started just one match this season -- 2-1 defeat at Wolves in November -- and made just four appearances across all competitions.

Davies suffered an injury in Spurs' 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Burnley last Friday and when asked whether the club could still afford to lose Dier this month, Postecoglou replied: "Yes."

West Ham were among several other clubs monitoring Dier but terms were swiftly agreed with Bayern once they formalised their interest.

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 for £4m and has made a total of 365 appearances for the club. He has also been capped 49 times by England.

Dier will join former Spurs teammate Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena after he made the same move to Munich last summer.