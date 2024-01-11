Barcelona have faced a backlash from fans and human rights groups after warning supporters travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa to be "prudent and discrete" and to "strictly respect the country's customs and ways."

In guidance posted on the club's website for "foreigners in Saudi Arabia" ahead of Thursday's semifinal against Osasuna, Barça advised LGBTQ+ fans they face severe penalties should they even post about their experiences on social media.

Human Rights Watch say the statement is insufficient to protect supporters and highlights the lack of a "human rights framework" in Saudi, where the 2034 World Cup is set to be held.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the final of the 2023 Spanish Supercopa in Riyadh. Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Supporters' groups, meanwhile, have accused Barça of being "hypocritical" and going against what they preach to be the club's values.

"People are advised to be respectful and prudent when it comes to public demonstrations of affection," Barça warned under instruction from the Spanish Embassy in Riyadh.

"Indecent behaviour, including any action of a sexual nature, can lead to severe legal consequences for foreigners. Same-sex relations can also be subjected to severe penalties, as well as open displays of support for LGBTI causes, even on social media."

Barça also said fans should avoid taking alcohol or pork into the Gulf State; stay away from large gatherings of people; be especially cautious when travelling outside of major cities; and that Western citizens are potential targets of terrorist groups operating in Saudi and neighbouring countries.

"I see a gap in information for women fans," Minky Worden, the director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, told The Guardian.

"Perhaps it's assuming they don't exist or that they have the same needs as male fans, which is just incorrect. The Saudi guardianship system presents risks to women which are not at all considered. Equally, there is no mention of the risks in terms of information security.

"This briefing serves as a reminder that there is currently no human rights framework for fans, players, journalists or anyone else travelling to Saudi Arabia for a sporting event. This is the main problem and what is required is due diligence to establish the risks people might face."

With human rights organisations banned from from working in the country, Worden added: "You cannot do basic human rights assessments because there's no one to meet with, they're all in jail.

"At the same time, you don't carry out your responsibilities just by saying: 'If you're going to be a fan don't be gay.' And, by the way, the same goes for heterosexual fans: you can't kiss if you win.'"

Elsewhere, Penya Almogàvers, an officially recognised Barça supporters' group, highlighted the mixed messaging coming from the Catalan club.

"Enough with the hypocrisy, Barça!" the group posted on social media alongside an image of club representatives promoting human rights initiatives at an event earlier this week in the Catalan city.

"While supporting human rights, recommendations are given to fans for the Supercopa in Saudi Arabia, a country where human rights are not respected."

Turning their attention to the club's president, they added. "Where are the club's values, Joan Laporta? Boycott the Supercopa."

This is the fourth time the Supercopa has been held in Saudi Arabia, with Barça present on each occasion. They meet Osasuna in Riyadh on Thursday, with the winners taking on Real Madrid, who beat Atlético Madrid on Wednesday, in the final on Sunday.