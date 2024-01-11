Open Extended Reactions

New Brazil coach Dorival Júnior has declared the national team has an "obligation" to win again.

Dorival, 61, signed a contract on Thursday with the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) through the 2026 World Cup.

"I am here today representing the winningest team on the planet, the one that inspires many around the world," Dorival said at his unveiling.

"And it has an obligation to win again. Brazilian football is very strong, it reinvents itself. We can't go through the moment we're going through. We learned the way to victory from Brazilian football. And we need to find that moment again. What we need from now on is to look for solutions."

Dorival Júnior was unveiled as Brazil's new coach on Thursday.

Dorival joins the national team following the sacking of Fernando Diniz and after preferred choice Carlo Ancelotti turned down the job, choosing to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

Diniz took over the national team on an interim basis after Tite was dismissed following Brazil's quarterfinal loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the 2022 World Cup.

Under Diniz, Brazil won only two and lost three of their six World Cup qualifiers.

The five-time world champions are sixth in the South American World Cup qualifying standings.

"It's a difficult moment," Dorival said. "But it's nothing that cannot be reversed quickly. I'm counting on all of you, so that Brazilian football can return to have great momentum.

"We need to deliver a reliable national team, which gives credibility to all of us. We have to play great games again. We all need to understand a little more what this national team represents. Above all, let each one take on a little more responsibility when called upon."

Dorival stepped down from São Paulo earlier this week to take the national team reins.

He had led Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title and the Brazilian Cup in 2022 before joining São Paulo.

"I have the president's trust to do my job from now on, prepare the team, win games and reach a World Cup that will be hard-fought," Dorival said.

"I will work in this direction, I prepared a lot to be here. I have a strong conviction that the Brazilian team will achieve its goals."

Dorival has called for everyone to play a part.

"I'm here to make the first call: to the Brazilian fans," he said. "May they believe more in the team, may they live the team more. From now on it's not Dorival's team, it's the Brazilian people's team."

Dorival's first game in charge will be an international friendly against England on March 23.