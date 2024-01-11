Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Atleti eye Almada as replacement for Correa

Atlanta United attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is on the radar of Atletico Madrid, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old, who was named the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year, is reported to be high up on the LaLiga side's wishlist as a successor for Ángel Correa.

ESPN sources revealed on Thursday that Correa had received an offer to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League, with Atleti open to allowing him to leave the Wanda Metropolitano. It now looks as though Al Ittihad are expected to sign him and the Atletico Madrid club hierarchy have wasted no time in looking towards the Five Stripes standout in Almada.

He is said to have "always been appreciated" by the club, and after a stellar campaign in which he contributed to 28 goals in 33 MLS games, the latest indicates that the former Velez Sarsfield prospect could now be on the brink of a move to Europe.

Thiago Almada could join Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid as a replacement for the departing Angel Correa. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fulham midfielder João Palhinha is keen on a move to Barcelona, reports Sport. The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with Bayern Munich, is yet to see the Bundesliga champions make a return for him after coming close to landing him in the summer, and it is said that his ideal destination would be a switch to the Blaugrana. It is reported that the Cottagers' €60 million valuation could prove to be an obstacle, though, with the LaLiga side currently managing their financial situation carefully.

- Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, according to the Evening Standard. The Blues are said to be "long-term admirers" of the 19-year-old forward, but after he signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2029, the Seagulls could demand an offer in the region of £100m. The Republic of Ireland international has scored six goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far this season.

- A deal for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey is being considered by Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to reinforce his side by adding another defender this month, and it is believed that the 23-year-old Boey is viewed as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain star Nordi Mukiele.

- Burnley have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan, reveals the Athletic. The 21-year-old, who was recalled to the Blues from a loan spell at Union Berlin, is said to be set to undergo a medical with the Clarets after manager Vincent Kompany's side moved quickly to sign him. After a slow start to life in Germany, he found positive form towards the end of his spell, scoring in the UEFA Champions League in a 1-1 draw against Napoli.

- The race for Djurgardens IF midfielder Lucas Bergvall is heating up with Barcelona pushing to land him, reports Relevo. The Blaugrana are reportedly planning to increase their initial offer for the 17-year-old, who is keen to join them amid interest in his signature from around Europe. He has also recently been linked with Newcastle.