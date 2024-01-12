Open Extended Reactions

New Brazil coach Dorival Junior said he considers Neymar among the world's best three players but accepts the struggling national team must learn to play without their injured star.

Dorival, who lost his job at club Santos in 2010 after benching Neymar, was put in charge of the five-time world champions following the sacking of interim coach Fernando Diniz.

Brazil are sixth in the South American World Cup qualifiers with two wins and three losses in six games but Dorival's first task will be this summer's Copa America.

"Brazil has to learn to move forward without Neymar because he is injured," Dorival said.

"We have one [Neymar] of the three greatest players in the world, and then we will count on him."

Brazil's all-time top scorer Neymar ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty in October.

The Al Hilal forward underwent surgery and is not expected to be fit until August.

"Neymar is a very important player, as long as he is recovered, fit and fully focused," Dorival said.

Questioned if his past conflict with Neymar at Santos would affect their working relationship in the national team, Dorival said: "I have no problems with Ney.

"The proportion that situation took [at Santos] was beyond what we expected, unnecessarily. The Santos board made a decision [to sack Dorival] and I respected it. That's all. We never had any problems.

"Every time we have met it was a positive situation. In general, football is very dynamic. Heaven and hell are just a stone's throw away."