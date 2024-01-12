Mark Ogden explains why Man United forwards Marcus Rashford and Antony had to be in his most disappointing XI. (1:39)

Manchester United winger Antony is struggling to find his best form because of the ongoing impact of off-field issues, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

Antony spent a three-week spell away from the club in September amid allegations of violence against women.

Police investigations in Brazil and the UK are continuing and Ten Hag said the Brazil international, who has not registered a goal or assist this season, is being affected by the situation.

"I can explain and I think it's very simple, his off-field issues stop him playing," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"His first year was OK, the preseason was very OK. First four games were very good, but from the moment he was out and then he came back he didn't deliver the performances you should expect from him and he can do so much better.

"It has had an effect, an impact on him, definitely. He has to deal with that, he has to sort them out but he has to do better."

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has offered Jadon Sancho "luck" following the completion of his loan move to Borussia Dortmund but stopped short of saying whether the 23-year-old has a future at Old Trafford.

Sancho was exiled from the squad for four months following a public fall-out with Ten Hag with United confirming on Thursday he has rejoined his former club until the end of the season.

"I hope he's doing well, so I wish him the best of good luck. That's it. I hope he's doing well and he'll be a success."

Asked whether Sancho might play for United again, Ten Hag added: "I replied, I think it's enough," Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag has been boosted ahead of Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday after a number of injured players returned to training.

Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro could both be back but Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelöf remain sidelined.

"Martinez is training, Casemiro is training, Luke Shaw is training," said Ten Hag.

"There are players returning and they are coming in for selection for Sunday. [Christian] Eriksen will return, Antony will return, Amad will return. We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting XI and create a bench that is stronger."