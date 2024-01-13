Ed Dove talks about why Senegal's Lamine Camara and Morocco's Amir Richardson could be the standouts of the Africa Cup of Nations. (1:34)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea prepared to go all-in for 16-year-old Estevão "Messinho"

Chelsea are willing to trigger the €60 million release clause in the contract of 16-year-old Palmeiras winger Estevão Willian -- who is widely known as "Messinho" -- as has been reported by Diario Sport.

The Blues are reportedly committed to scouting and signing young South American talent and have even sent executives from their legal department to Sao Paulo with this deal in mind.

Chelsea previously faced competition from Paris Saint-Germain to sign Messinho, but Les Parisiens have withdrawn their interest as the completed deal, including commissions, would reach €75m.

PSG's sports advisor Luis Campos had been in Brazil to focus on moves for Messinho, Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo and Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo. However, he has already informed the family and representatives of Messinho that a move would not be going ahead.

Chelsea have also tried to negotiate a cheaper deal to sign the teenager, but Palmeiras stood firm and referred to the €60m clause -- especially as they will earn €42m while the Estevão family will receive the other €18m.

Despite the knowledge that they will have to meet the clause, Chelsea remain firm in their convictions that they want to sign the young Brazilian winger -- although he will only be able to make the move in July 2025, when he reaches 18 years old, per FIFA rules.

Estevão Willian, nicknamed Messinho, has been playing well for Palmeiras and the Brazil national team, attracting attention from top clubs despite being 16 years old. EPA/Mast Irham

PAPER GOSSIP

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala is on the list of players that Juventus are considering signing on loan until the end of the season, according to Tuttosport. Their report acknowledges interest from Napoli in the 25-year-old, while Sky Sports Italia have suggested that Gli Azzurri are the ones advancing in negotiations on a loan with a right to make the deal permanent.

- Bayern Munich are still working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Nordi Mukiele, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, who add that the Bavarians are pushing for a loan with an option to make the deal permanent. If that doesn't happen, Galatasaray's Sacha Boey is seen as an alternative, while there is currently no interest in Olympique de Marseille's Jonathan Clauss.

- Chelsea have made a four-man striker shortlist of Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and Brentford's Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider. Looking at Ferguson specifically, it is suggested that the Blues will test Brighton's resolve despite the Seagulls not wanting Ferguson to leave and the 19-year-old being content.

- Juventus have no doubts that they will sign Lille defender Tiago Djaló this month, reports Calciomercato, who add that the final details are being confirmed on the deal. Even so, it will only be completed once I Bianconeri have offloaded Filippo Ranocchia to Palermo for between €3m and €4m to ensure that their finances are balanced.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are set to confirm the £8m signing of Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors, as reported by The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old left-back has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract with the option of another year despite also attracting interest from Manchester City.