Burnley co-owner J.J. Watt hit out at the decision to allow Luton Town's controversial last-gasp equaliser in Friday's Premier League draw, calling it "truly disgraceful."

The NFL legend was incensed after a lengthy VAR check failed to rule out Carlton Morris' stoppage-time goal, despite vociferous Burnley appeals that their goalkeeper James Trafford had been fouled by Luton striker Elijah Adebayo.

"I'm new to this ownership thing, so if I get fined by the Premier League, so be it...," Watt, who became an investor in Burnley last year along with his wife, former U.S. international soccer player Kealia Watt, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is as blatant and obvious of a foul as you could have. To miss this on the field AND miss this on VAR is truly disgraceful."

J.J. Watt has been an avid follower of Burnley since his investment in the club. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Burnley had looked set to secure just their fourth win of the season after Zeki Amdouni had put the home side ahead in the first half.

However, a 1-1 draw meant the Lancashire club remained second from bottom, four points behind 18th-place Luton and three points ahead of last-place Sheffield United. Both Luton and Sheffield have played one game fewer than Burnley.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was equally perplexed by the call.

"I think any ex-pro understands what the striker [Adebayo] is doing in this case," Kompany told the BBC. "First I expect the referee to see it, none of the Luton players have celebrated, the look of the striker is to the referee to see if he got away with it.

"Fair play to the striker, he tries his luck, he blocks the goalkeeper. He looks across to the referee and you think surely not. VAR will sort this out. Luton players are not celebrating. I thought [Luton] were incredible today, but the moment there the referee has got to get it right."

The Belgian added: "I don't know what to say to my players. It's ridiculous. It keeps happening. It's incredible. It'll balance off, I hope.

"This can't decide a game. Something done by a bit of magic but not this. Not this."

Luton manager Rob Edwards said he understood their opponents' frustration.

"That is a big moment in the game and we deserved that," Edwards told TNT. "I do feel for Vinny [Kompany] and if it is a foul I will be honest."

Things will not get any easier for Burnley next time out when they visit champions Manchester City on Jan. 31.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this report.