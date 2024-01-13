Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Royals FC selected North Carolina midfielder/forward Ally Sentnor with the first overall pick of the 2024 NWSL Draft on Friday night.

It marked the Royals' first draft choice since being revived for the league's expansion this year. Utah played in 2018-20 before ceasing operations.

Sentnor is the third North Carolina player to be selected first in the NWSL draft, joining Crystal Dunn (2014) and Emily Fox (2021).

Sentnor was a redshirt sophomore for the Tar Heels last season and was named ACC Midfielder of the Year as well as a third-team All-American by United Soccer Coaches. She led the team in goals (11), assists (seven) and points (29).

At No. 2 overall, expansion club Bay FC chose defender Savy King with the franchise's first-ever draft pick.

King also played for North Carolina but is a California native. As a freshman in 2023, she started all 23 matches and led the team with 2,030 minutes.