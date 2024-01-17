Women's soccer depth chart for Europe's elite: Who is key?

Sophie Lawson marvels at how Aitana Bonmati was able to stand-out from "world class" players in both her Barcelona and Spain teams. (1:39)

With the winter break coming to an end and the UEFA Women's Champions League returning on Jan. 24, it's a good time to assess the strength of the top clubs across Europe.

The transfer window is open until the end of the month, so things could change, but here's look at where the players stand in their respective squads with a depth chart of the best options for a first XI and backup XI.

Of course, it's hard to predict who could be called upon as the fixtures pile up, but the below should give you an idea of how strong each team is.

(Note: Each player appears in the main squad list once, even if she could fit into multiple spots. We have also included injured players, though those likely to be out for the season are noted separately.)

ARSENAL

Goalkeeper: Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese

Right-back: Katie McCabe, Emily Fox, Laura Wienroither

Left-back: Steph Catley

Centre-back: Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Leah Williamson, Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt, Teyah Goldie

Defensive midfielder: Lia Wälti

Central midfielder: Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross

Forward: Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, Lina Hurtig, Vivienne Lia

Striker: Vivianne Miedema, Cloe Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Zinsberger

McCabe - Wubben-Moy - Ilestedt - Catley

Walti - Pelova

Mead - Maanum - Foord

Russo

SECOND XI (3-2-3-2)

D'Angelo

Fox - Codina - Beattie

Cooney-Cross - Little

Lacasse - Miedema - Hurtig

Blackstenius - Lia

EXTRAS: Marckese

LONG-TERM INJURY: Wienroither, Williamson, Goldie

Arsenal have undergone a rapid change since Jonas Eidevall came in as coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. Gone is the possession-heavy passing style; in has come a more fluid, aggressive and transitional game with the players to match.

However, player turnover has left Eidevall uncertain of his best starting XI. Still struggling with ACL injuries at both ends of the pitch, Arsenal's bedrock is their depth in midfield. This allows for any combination of Walti, Pelova, Maanum, Little and Cooney-Cross to be on the pitch at a given time and it not change how the Gunners approach the game.

AJAX

Goalkeeper: Dionne van der Wal, Regina van Eijk, Lois Nienhuis

Right-back: Roos van der Veen

Left-back: Ashleigh Weerden

Centre-back: Kay-Lee de Sanders, Isa Kardinaal, Milicia Keijzer, Daliyah de Klonia, Soraya Verhoeve

Defensive midfielder: Sherida Spitse

Central midfielder: Nadine Noordam, Quinty Sabajo, Rosa van Gool, Iris Stiekema, Danique Noordman, Lily Yohannes, Jonna van de Velde

Forward: Chasity Grant, Bente Jansen, Lotte Keukelaar, Danique Tolhoek

Striker: Tiny Hoekstra, Romée Leuchter, Soraya Verhoeve, Isabelle Hoekstra, Nikita Tromp

FIRST XI (4-3-3)

Van Eijk

Noordam - De Sanders - Spitse - Weerden

Noordman - Van Gool - Yohannes

Grant - Leuchter - T. Hoekstra

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Niënhuis

Keijzer - De Klonia - Kardinaal - Verhoeve

Keukelaar - Van de Velde - Sabajo

Tolhoek - Jansen - I. Hoekstra

EXTRAS: Van der Wal, Van der Veen, Van der Linden, Stiekema, Tromp

LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A

Ajax have enjoyed great success in this season's Champions League group stage -- despite being 10 points behind leaders FC Twente in the Eredivisie -- but are perhaps the team that are most difficult to work out. In place of traditional full-backs, coach Suzanne Bakker opts to drop her wingers into more defensive roles and overloads her team with attacking players to maximise their strength on the counter.

One of the youngest teams in the competition this season, the bulk of experience comes from Netherlands veteran Spitse who has had to adapt to life in the back line for club and country, despite being a midfielder by trade.

Not the most free-scoring of teams, Ajax look to Leuchter for their goals and could easily find themselves short-handed up front should the 23-year-old swap the Eredivisie for another club.

BARCELONA

Goalkeeper: Sandra Paños, Cata Coll, Gemma Font

Right-back: Lucy Bronze, Jana Fernández

Left-back: Ona Batlle, Martina Fernández, Judit Pujols

Centre-back: Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Marta Torrejón

Defensive midfielder: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Keira Walsh

Central midfielder: Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Giulia Dragoni

Forward: Esmee Brugts, Caroline Graham Hansen, Fridolina Rolfö, Clàudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo, Vicky López, Ariana Arias, Lucía Corrales

Striker: Asisat Oshoala, Bruna Vilamala

FIRST XI (4-3-3)

Panos

Bronze - Paredes - Torrejón - Batlle

Bonmatí - Walsh - Patri

Graham Hansen - Mariona - Pina

SECOND XI (3-4-3)

Coll

Fernández - Engen - Pujols

Rolfö - Brugts - Putellas - Paralluelo

Lopez - Oshoala - Bruna

EXTRAS: Font, Dragoni, Arias, Corrales

LONG-TERM INJURY: Leon

A squad with incredible depth in midfield and attack, this season Barcelona have had to muddle through a glut of injuries to their defence, leaving them more vulnerable than usual. But leaning heavily into the attacking style that has become synonymous is the best way for the Catalans to ease their defensive woes. And the possession-heavy passing style requires a world-class midfield.

Although Putellas is yet to return to her pre-ACL injury form, the midfielder has been trialled in the "false No. 9" role to maximise Barcelona's fondness for keeping as many midfielders on the pitch as possible. The spine of the team is still the midfield trio of Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí, Walsh and Guijarro, and acts as a stabiliser to keep the frontline fed, regardless of who is occupying the forward roles.

Across the attack, outgoing coach Jonatan Giráldez has plenty of options from Barcelona favourites Mariona and Pina, to savvy signings Paralluelo and Brugts, as well as younger emerging talents like Lopez, Dragoni and Arias.

BAYERN MUNICH

Goalkeeper: Maria Luisa Grohs, Anna Wellmann, Erin Nayler, Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir

Right-back: Giulia Gwinn, Maxi Rall, Tuva Hansen

Left-back: Katharina Naschenweng, Carolin Simon, Ana María Guzmán, Inès Belloumou

Centre-back: Magdalena Eriksson, Glodis Perla Viggósdóttir, Tainara

Defensive midfielder: Sarah Zadrazil

Central midfielder: Linda Dallmann, Sydney Lohmann, Jill Baijings, Samantha Kerr, Georgia Stanway, Alara Şehitler

Forward: Jovana Damjanovic, Klara Bühl, Pernille Harder, Weronika Zawistowska, Franziska Kett

Striker: Lea Schüller

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Grohs

Gwinn - Glodis - Eriksson - Naschenweng

Zadrazil - Stanway

Dallmann - Lohmann - Buhl

Schüller

SECOND XI (4-4-2)

Wellmann

Rall - Tainara - Sembrant - Hansen

Şehitler - Kerr - Baijings - Kett

Damnjanovic - Harder

EXTRAS: Naylor, Cecilía Rán, Zawistowska, Belloumou

LONG-TERM INJURY: Simon, Guzmán

Another team undergoing an evolution since the arrival of head coach Alexander Strauss in 2022, the average age of Bayern's team has dropped as the new man has looked to condense his style of play.

A strong back four and clear first-choice goalkeeper in Grohs gives the team a great base to build upon, but while they have several backup options for their 22-year-old goalkeeper, only Naylor possesses the requisite experience to step up if needed. In midfield, England's Stanway has become a firm favourite next to Austria international Zadrazil, with the duo providing a solid wall in front of the defence.

Although Bayern's attack has Germany regulars Schüller and Bühl, the side haven't always managed to make their quality show in the final third and will need to ask more of the likes of Dallmann, Harder and Damnjanović to help keep them moving forward.

BENFICA

Goalkeeper: Rute Costa, Lena Pauels, Carolina Vilao

Right-back: Catarina Amado, Marta Salvador

Left-back: Lúcia Alves, Daniela Silva, Paige Almendariz

Centre-back: Carole Costa, Ana Seica, Sílvia Rebelo

Defensive midfielder: Pauleta, Andreia Faria, Christy Ucheibe, Laís Araújo

Central midfielder: Andreia Norton, Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Letícia Almeida, Matilde Silva

Forward: Kika Nazareth, Valéria Cantuário, Andrea Falcón, Anna Gasper, Beatriz Nogueira, Amélia Silva,

Striker: Jéssica Silva, Nycole Raysla, Marta Cintra, Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir, Lara Martins

FIRST XI (3-4-3)

Pauels

Ucheibe - C. Costa - Seiça

Amado - Faria - Gasper - Alves

Alidou - Nazareth - J. Silva

SECOND XI (3-4-3)

R. Costa

Almendariz - Araújo - Rebelo

Norton - Almeida - Martins - D. Silva

Falcón - Cintra - Raysla

EXTRAS: Vilão, Salvador, A. Silva, M. Silva, Nogueira, Svava Rós

LONG-TERM INJURY: Pauleta, Cantuário

This is a team of two different personalities: the cautious, resolute defensive shape seen in European competition vs. the free-flowing and incisive attack present in the league. Benfica have done well to harness their ability to switch between the two depending on the opposition.

Favouring a midfield four against the stronger opponents they have faced in the Champions League, it is a mix of defenders and attackers intended to make the team harder to play through, but sharper on the counter.

Domestically, Benfica use a more attacking formation to overrun their opponents and showcase the abilities of the attackers in the team -- it's where the likes of Silva, Nazareth and Raysla really shine.

CHELSEA

Goalkeeper: Zecira Mušović, Nicky Evrard, Hannah Hampton, Ann-Katrin Berger

Right-back: Ève Périsset, Jorja Fox

Left-back: Ashley Lawrence, Niamh Charles

Centre-back: Aniek Nouwen, Millie Bright, Nathalie Björn, Jess Carter, Maren Mjelde, Kadeisha Buchanan

Defensive midfielder: Sophie Ingle

Central midfielder: Sjoeke Nüsken, Melanie Leupolz, Katerina Svitková, Jessie Fleming, Erin Cuthbert,

Forward: Jelena Čanković, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Johanna Kaneryd, Maika Hamano, Aggie Beever-Jones

Striker: Mia Fishel, Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Berger

Lawrence - Carter - Bright - Charles

Cuthbert - Ingle

Kaneryd - James - Reiten

Fishel

SECOND XI (4-1-4-1)

Musovic

Perisset - Buchanan - Bjorn - Mjelde

Melanie Leupolz

Fleming - Nüsken - Kirby - Beever-Jones

Macario

EXTRAS: Evrard, Hampton, Fox, Svitkova, Cankovic, Hamano

LONG-TERM INJURY: Nouwen, Kerr

Known for a squad depth which is among the best in Europe, injuries to Bright and Kerr have exposed Chelsea. While the Blues have a great number of options in midfield, there are few available to coach Emma Hayes when it comes to replacing her star centre-back and striker.

The return from injury of USWNT forward Macario will help. Though she is adept in a number of attacking roles, she will be used as a centre-forward, balancing the workload with compatriot Fishel who has been somewhat peripheral since moving to London.

While part of this Chelsea squad picks itself based on availability, the numerous options in midfield and wider attacking areas leave the potential starting XI something of a surprise on matchdays. With players such as Cuthbert, Reiten and James in flying form, the onus is on players like Kaneryd and Fleming to stake their claim on the training pitch. The fight for places is only set to be stretched further with return to fitness of Svitková and Čanković.

JUVENTUS

Goalkeeper: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Roberta Aprile, Ilaria Toniolo

Right-back: Federica Cafferata, Viola Calligaris

Left-back: Lisa Boattin, Amanda Nildén

Centre-back: Sara Gama, Cecilia Salvai, Estelle Cascarino, Linda Sembrant, Martina Lenzini, Gloria Slišković

Defensive midfielder: Martina Rosucci, Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

Central midfielder: Arianna Caruso, Julia Grosso, Ella Palis, Melissa Bellucci, Elsa Pelgander

Forward: Barbara Bonansea, Lineth Beerensteyn, Paulina Nyström, Maëlle Garbino, Asia Bragonzi, Ginevra Moretti

Striker: Cristiana Girelli, Lindsey Thomas, Sofia Cantore

FIRST XI (4-3-3)

Peyraud-Magnin

Lenzini - Cascarino - Salvai - Boattin

Caruso - Gunnarsdóttir - Grosso

Cantore - Girelli - Beerensteyn

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Aprile

Cafferata - Calligaris - Gama - Nildén

Bellucci - Rosucci - Palis

Bonansea - Garbino - Thomas

EXTRAS: Toniolo, Sembrant, Slišković, Pelgander, Nyström, Bragonzi, Moretti

LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A

With an ageing team, as well as a lot of expiring contracts at the end of this season, Juventus' relative depth is more of an illusion than some of their rivals. Still relying on the key players signed when the women's team was formed for the 2017-18 season, starters like Girelli, Bonansea and Salvai have shown they can still do a job, but there is now a greater importance placed on bringing developing players like Caruso and Cantore into the starting XI.

Having had some hits and misses in the transfer market, this summer could see a bit of a reset for Juventus as they look to return to their perch at the top of Italian football after falling behind Roma.

LYON

Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler, Laura Benkarth, Feerine Belhadj

Right-back: Ellie Carpenter

Left-back: Selma Bacha, Perle Morroni

Centre-back: Wendie Renard, Vanessa Gilles, Griedge Mbock, Alice Sombath, Wassa Sangaré, Kysha Sylla, Alice Marques

Defensive midfielder: Damaris Egurrola, Sally Julini

Central midfielder: Melchie Dumornay, Sara Däbritz, Lindsey Horan, Julie Swierot

Forward: Kadidiatou Diani, Delphine Cascarino, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Danielle van de Donk, Amel Majri

Striker: Ada Hegerberg, Eugénie Le Sommer, Vicki Bècho, Liana Joseph, Laureen Oillic

FIRST XI (4-3-3)

Endler

Carpenter - Mbock - Renard - Morroni

Van de Donk - Egurrola - Dabritz

Diani - Hegerberg - Le Sommer

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Benkarth

Sombath - Gilles - Sangare - Bacha

Marozsán - Horan - Dumornay

Oillic - Becho - Majri

EXTRAS: Belhadj, Syllla, Marques, Julini, Swierot

LONG-TERM INJURY: Cascarino

Historically the team with the most-stacked squad in Europe, eight-time UWCL champions Lyon still have a substantial pull for top players, allowing coach Sonia Bompastor the freedom to rotate star players in the XI without losing much momentum.

The worry for Lyon is their favoured starters are coming to the end of their peak years and the younger players waiting in the wings aren't quite of the same world-class standard, meaning the management will have an eye on next summer's transfer window to rebalance the squad. But for now, a front line of Hegerberg, Diani and Le Sommer is more than potent enough.

Likewise, a set defence of Morroni, Renard, Mbock and Carpenter, in front of Endler, gives one of the best teams around a strong foundation to build on.

MANCHESTER CITY

Goalkeeper: Khiara Keating, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Right-back: Kerstin Casparij

Left-back: Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Demi Stokes

Centre-back: Laia Aleixandri, Steph Houghton, Alanna Kennedy, Esme Morgan

Defensive midfielder: Yui Hasegawa, Ruby Mace

Central midfielder: Filippa Angeldal, Laura Coombs

Forward: Jill Roord, Deyna Castellanos, Mary Fowler, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Julie Blakstad

Striker: Khadija Shaw

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Keating

Aleixandri - Kennedy - Greenwood - Ouahabi

Hasegawa - Angeldahl

Hemp - Roord - Kelly

Shaw

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

MacIver

Casparij - Houghton - Morgan - Stokes

Mace - Coombs - Deyna

Park - Fowler - Blakstad

EXTRAS: Roebuck

LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A

One of the most-predictable teams in Europe in terms of their starting XI, Gareth Taylor's rare changes are usually to be found in the defence, with Casparij dropping in for Aleixandri, who can move centrally or even advance into midfield alongside Hasegawa.

The nuts and bolts of City's attack are familiar, with Roord taking a regular No. 10 role since moving from Wolfsburg in the summer and a front three of Hemp, Shaw and Kelly. City's attack is a well-oiled machine, while there are a handful of attacking options, from Fowler to Park, who can slot in.

The area of greatest depth, though, is between the sticks where the emergence of 19-year-old Keating has left the more-experienced pair of MacIver and former City and England No. 1, Roebuck, scrapping for starts in the League Cup.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Safia Middleton-Patel

Right-back: Gabby George, Jayde Riviere

Left-back: Hannah Blundell

Centre-back: Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner, Gemma Evans, Aoife Mannion, Evie Rabjohn

Defensive midfielder: Hayley Ladd

Central midfielder: Irene Guerrero, Katie Zelem, Lisa Naalsund

Forward: Ella Toone, Leah Galton, Hinata Miyazawa, Nikita Parris, Geyse, Alyssa Aherne, Emma Watson

Striker: Melvine Malard, Lucía García, Rachel Williams

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Earps

Riviere - Le Tissier - Turner - Blundell

Zelem - Ladd

Parris - Toone - Galton

Malard

SECOND XI (3-4-3)

Tullis-Joyce

Mannion - Evans - Rabjohn

Aherne - Guerrero - Naalsund - Miyazawa

Garcia - Williams - Geyse

EXTRAS: Middleton-Patel

LONG-TERM INJURY: George, Watson

Just like their crosstown rivals City, Manchester United are a team that tend to stick to a set starting XI, while bringing on predictable attacking substitutions in the second half. Yet to miss a single second of league play for United since her move in 2019, goalkeeper Earps' name is the first on the teamsheet, while there is a familiar backline of Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier and Riviere. Similarly, in defensive midfield, Zelem and Ladd have long been the accepted pairing, with Toone rarely absent from the No. 10 role.

In attack, United boast a growing amount of depth, which allows coach Marc Skinner to shuffle his team around. Malard, Geyse, Parris and Miyazawa have seen plenty of action, with left-winger Galton a firm favourite when she's fit. García and Williams are usually the choice from off the bench when United need fresh legs in attack.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Goalkeeper: Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, Constance Picaud, Océane Toussaint

Right-back: Jade Le Guilly

Left-back: Nicole Payne, Sakina Karchaoui

Centre-back: Paulina Dudek, Élisa De Almeida, Aïssatou Tounkara, Clare Hunt, Thiniba Samoura,Tara Elimbi

Defensive midfielder: Oriane Jean-François

Central midfielder: Grace Geyoro, Jackie Groenen, Korbin Albert, Laurina Fazer, Magnaba Folquet

Forward: Sandy Baltimore, Ana Vitória, Ramona Bachmann, Lieke Martens

Striker: Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Berglind Thorvaldsdottir, Amalie Vangsgaard, Tabitha Chawinga, Manssita Traore

FIRST XI (4-4-2)

Kiedrzynek

Le Guilly - De Almeida - Hunt - Karchaoui

Baltimore - Geyoro - Groenen - Martens

Katoto - Chawinga

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Picaud

Elimbi - Tounkara - Samoura - Payne

Fazer - Bachmann - Albert

Traore - Vangsgaard - Martens

EXTRAS: Toussaint, Calligaris, Vitoria, Folquet, Thorvaldsdottir

LONG-TERM INJURY: Jean-Francois, Dudek

On a never-ending quest to topple Lyon as France's premier team, PSG have slowly been adapting their squad after another bruising summer, but boast good depth in the attacking and forward areas.

The return of star striker Katoto after a lengthy injury layoff has been a boost and has allowed for rotation, with Vangsgaard dropping into a supporting role. Likewise, there are a handful of options available to coach Jocelyn Prêcheur in midfield, with captain Geyoro and Groenen the firmest pairing at the base of midfield. But there is also still plenty of room for Albert and Fazer to impact the game.

The return of long-time No. 1 Kiedrzynek has seen 25-year-old Picaud given a fight for her place in goal. Still without the injured Dudek, it has meant De Almeida and Hunt have become the regular centre-back paring, while Le Guilly has made the right-back role her own following the departure of Lawrence to Chelsea.

PARIS FC

Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ines Marques, Alizée Flagellat

Right-back: Julie Soyer

Left-back:Lou Bogaert, Alsu Abdullina

Centre-back: Thea Greboval, Célina Ould Hocine, Teninsoun Sissoko, Melween N'Dongala, Norhène Bettoumi

Defensive midfielder: Margaux Le Mouël

Central midfielder: Daphne Corboz, Julie Dufour, Sarah Hunter, Kaja Korošec, Assa Sidibé

Forward: Clara Matéo, Louise Fleury, Kessya Bussy, Gaëtane Thiney

Striker: Louna Ribadeira, Mathilde Bourdieu

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Nnadozie

Soyer - Gréboval - Ould Hocine - Bogaert

Corboz - Le Mouël

Mateo - Thiney - Dufour

Bourdieu

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Marques

Abdullina - Sissoko - N'Dongala - Bettoumi

Korošec - Hunter - Sidibé

Fleury - Ribadeira - Bussy

EXTRAS: Flagellat

LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A

Grinding their way through both the league and Champions League season, Paris FC boast just about enough depth, but lean heavily on their favoured starting XI.

Coach Sandrine Soubeyrand can't make wholesale changes but she's able to tinker with her lineups, adding Sissoko into the back line or giving Hunter a chance in midfield when Thiney pushes further up the pitch during domestic games. Fleury and Bussy feature regularly in the attack, although Soubeyrand is understandably reticent to remove star players like Matéo and Dufour from the equation. Having done some smart scouting in recent years, Paris are keen to develop the talent they have, but if they want to go further in Europe a little more depth and experience wouldn't go amiss.

REAL MADRID

Goalkeeper: Misa Rodríguez, Mylene Chavas

Right-back: Kenti Robles, Oihane Hernández

Left-back: Olga Carmona, Sofie Svava

Centre-back: Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andrés, Kathellen, Sara Lopez

Defensive midfielder: Freja Olofsson

Central midfielder: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Claudia Zornoza, Maite Oroz, Paula Comendador, Olaya Rodríguez

Forward: Caroline Weir, Linda Caicedo, Hayley Raso, Caroline Møller, Naomie Feller, Athenea del Castillo, Marisa García

Striker: Signe Bruun, Carla Camacho

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Misa

Hernández - Andres - Kathleen - Olga

Abelleira - Toletti

Caicedo - Feller - Athenea

Bruun

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Chavas

Robles - Rocío - López - Svava

Zornoza - Olofsson - Oroz

Raso - Møller - Camacho

EXTRAS: Comendador, Rodríguez, García

LONG-TERM INJURY: Weir

One of the least predictable teams in Europe in terms of formation and personnel, Alberto Toril's Real Madrid tend to switch between flexible and unstable. The coach's plans have been hampered by injuries this season, with key player Weir falling to an ACL early in the season and both Toletti and Bruun battling for fitness.

Employing a double pivot when more defensive strength is needed, Abelleira has been a regular starter with Toletti (when fit), otherwise Zornoza and Olofsson have partnered the 2023 World Cup winner.

As one of the most experienced members of Toril's squad, Zornoza has routinely been shoehorned into different roles: from defensive midfield, to attacking or wide midfield, while she has regularly been used deeper to add more defensive cover in Champions League games. Although the defence has rarely changed, the attack has consistently shifted with Raso used interchangeably with young Colombia superstar Caicedo on the right, or Feller, who has also taken up a variety of roles. A recent head injury to Bruun has seen fellow Denmark international Møller play a bigger role in the heart of the forward line.

The talent in the Madrid squad can't be questioned, but the pieces haven't always come together to complete the puzzle. This season the constant shuffling of players and formations hasn't helped.

ROMA

Goalkeeper: Camelia Ceasar, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Stephanie Ohrstrom

Right-back: Lucia Di Guglielmo, Elisa Bartoli

Left-back: Eseosa Aigbogun, Anja Sønstevold

Centre-back: Moeka Minami, Oihane Valdezate, Elena Linari, Carola Zannini, Emanuela Testa

Defensive midfielder: Saki Kumagai

Central midfielder: Manuela Giugliano, Claudia Ciccotti, Giada Greggi, Laura Feiersinger, Martina Tomaselli, Zara Kramžar, Giada Cimò

Forward: Annamaria Serturini, Benedetta Glionna, Barbara Latorre, Emilie Haavi

Striker: Evelyne Viens, Valentina Giacinti

FIRST XI (4-3-3)

Ceasar

Di Guglielmo - Linari - Minami - Bartoli

Feiersinger - Kumagai - Greggi

Viens - Giacinti - Haavi

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Korpela

Valdezate - Zannini - Testa - Sønstevold

Ciccotti - Kramžar - Tomaselli

Serturini - Latorre - Glionna

EXTRAS: Ohrstrom, Cimò

LONG-TERM INJURY: Aigbogun

Active in the transfer market over the summer, Roma have greatly improved their depth with the savvy additions of Viens and Feiersinger, although questions over the strength of their second XI remain.

Employing more of a fluid attacking system under coach Alessandro Spugna, there is an ease of interchangeability in the squad that allows for the introduction of players like Serturini, Glionna and Tomaselli off the bench without disrupting the flow.

Although there is the room for more attacking players to sit deeper in midfield, one of the biggest areas of concern for the Giallorosse is defence. The potential impact of losing either Minami or Linari at centre-back, or Lucia Di Guglielmo and Elisa Bartoli from full-back, is key -- as highlighted with the recent ACL injury to left-back Aigbogun.

VfL WOLFSBURG

Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms, Lisa Schmitz, Anneke Borbe, Kiara Beck

Right-back: Lynn Wilms, Camilla Kuver, Joelle Wedemeyer

Left-back: Felicitas Rauch, Nuria Rábano

Centre-back: Kathrin Hendrich, Dominique Janssen, Marina Hegering

Defensive midfielder: Lena Oberdorf, Lena Lattwein, Kristin Demann

Central midfielder: Chantal Hagel, Riola Xhemaili

Forward: Svenja Huth, Sveindis Jonsdottir, Jule Brand, Vivien Endemann

Striker: Alex Popp, Ewa Pajor, Rebecka Blomqvist, Tabea Sellner*, Fenna Kalma

FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)

Frohms

Wilms - Hendrich - Janssen - Rabano

Lattwein - Oberdorf

Pajor - Huth - Brand

Popp

SECOND XI (4-3-3)

Schmitz

Kuver - Hegering - Demann - Wedemeyer

Endermann - Hagel - Xhemaili - Sveindis*

Kalma - **Sellner

EXTRAS: Borbe, Beck

LONG-TERM INJURY: Blomqvist, Sveindis*

One of the few teams in Europe who don't even have 11 fit players for a full second XI, there are clear concerns for a Wolfsburg team that have threatened to fall away behind Bayern this season. Although injuries have played a part -- with two long-term absences, while Sellner is pregnant -- Wolfsburg have a set starting XI and even though there is clear room for rotation, the team look stale.

Still leaning heavily on 32-year-old Germany striker Popp, who seems to be beyond her peak years, as well as Oberdorf and Pajor, there are deeper questions around the development of the younger players coach Tommy Stroot has filled his squad with.

Although Kuver, Endemann and Xhemaili promise to be great talents in the years to come, the balance in the Wolfsburg squad remains off. There is too much inexperience and the senior players are asked to do too much.