Women's soccer depth chart for Europe's elite: Who is key?

With the winter break coming to an end and the UEFA Women's Champions League returning on Jan. 24, it's a good time to assess the strength of the top clubs across Europe.
The transfer window is open until the end of the month, so things could change, but here's look at where the players stand in their respective squads with a depth chart of the best options for a first XI and backup XI.
Of course, it's hard to predict who could be called upon as the fixtures pile up, but the below should give you an idea of how strong each team is.
(Note: Each player appears in the main squad list once, even if she could fit into multiple spots. We have also included injured players, though those likely to be out for the season are noted separately.)
ARSENAL
Goalkeeper: Manuela Zinsberger, Sabrina D'Angelo, Kaylan Marckese
Right-back: Katie McCabe, Emily Fox, Laura Wienroither
Left-back: Steph Catley
Centre-back: Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie, Leah Williamson, Laia Codina, Amanda Ilestedt, Teyah Goldie
Defensive midfielder: Lia Wälti
Central midfielder: Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Victoria Pelova, Kyra Cooney-Cross
Forward: Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo, Lina Hurtig, Vivienne Lia
Striker: Vivianne Miedema, Cloe Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Zinsberger
McCabe - Wubben-Moy - Ilestedt - Catley
Walti - Pelova
Mead - Maanum - Foord
Russo
SECOND XI (3-2-3-2)
D'Angelo
Fox - Codina - Beattie
Cooney-Cross - Little
Lacasse - Miedema - Hurtig
Blackstenius - Lia
EXTRAS: Marckese
LONG-TERM INJURY: Wienroither, Williamson, Goldie
Arsenal have undergone a rapid change since Jonas Eidevall came in as coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. Gone is the possession-heavy passing style; in has come a more fluid, aggressive and transitional game with the players to match.
However, player turnover has left Eidevall uncertain of his best starting XI. Still struggling with ACL injuries at both ends of the pitch, Arsenal's bedrock is their depth in midfield. This allows for any combination of Walti, Pelova, Maanum, Little and Cooney-Cross to be on the pitch at a given time and it not change how the Gunners approach the game.
AJAX
Goalkeeper: Dionne van der Wal, Regina van Eijk, Lois Nienhuis
Right-back: Roos van der Veen
Left-back: Ashleigh Weerden
Centre-back: Kay-Lee de Sanders, Isa Kardinaal, Milicia Keijzer, Daliyah de Klonia, Soraya Verhoeve
Defensive midfielder: Sherida Spitse
Central midfielder: Nadine Noordam, Quinty Sabajo, Rosa van Gool, Iris Stiekema, Danique Noordman, Lily Yohannes, Jonna van de Velde
Forward: Chasity Grant, Bente Jansen, Lotte Keukelaar, Danique Tolhoek
Striker: Tiny Hoekstra, Romée Leuchter, Soraya Verhoeve, Isabelle Hoekstra, Nikita Tromp
FIRST XI (4-3-3)
Van Eijk
Noordam - De Sanders - Spitse - Weerden
Noordman - Van Gool - Yohannes
Grant - Leuchter - T. Hoekstra
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Niënhuis
Keijzer - De Klonia - Kardinaal - Verhoeve
Keukelaar - Van de Velde - Sabajo
Tolhoek - Jansen - I. Hoekstra
EXTRAS: Van der Wal, Van der Veen, Van der Linden, Stiekema, Tromp
LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A
Ajax have enjoyed great success in this season's Champions League group stage -- despite being 10 points behind leaders FC Twente in the Eredivisie -- but are perhaps the team that are most difficult to work out. In place of traditional full-backs, coach Suzanne Bakker opts to drop her wingers into more defensive roles and overloads her team with attacking players to maximise their strength on the counter.
One of the youngest teams in the competition this season, the bulk of experience comes from Netherlands veteran Spitse who has had to adapt to life in the back line for club and country, despite being a midfielder by trade.
Not the most free-scoring of teams, Ajax look to Leuchter for their goals and could easily find themselves short-handed up front should the 23-year-old swap the Eredivisie for another club.
BARCELONA
Goalkeeper: Sandra Paños, Cata Coll, Gemma Font
Right-back: Lucy Bronze, Jana Fernández
Left-back: Ona Batlle, Martina Fernández, Judit Pujols
Centre-back: Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Marta Torrejón
Defensive midfielder: Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Keira Walsh
Central midfielder: Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Giulia Dragoni
Forward: Esmee Brugts, Caroline Graham Hansen, Fridolina Rolfö, Clàudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo, Vicky López, Ariana Arias, Lucía Corrales
Striker: Asisat Oshoala, Bruna Vilamala
FIRST XI (4-3-3)
Panos
Bronze - Paredes - Torrejón - Batlle
Bonmatí - Walsh - Patri
Graham Hansen - Mariona - Pina
SECOND XI (3-4-3)
Coll
Fernández - Engen - Pujols
Rolfö - Brugts - Putellas - Paralluelo
Lopez - Oshoala - Bruna
EXTRAS: Font, Dragoni, Arias, Corrales
LONG-TERM INJURY: Leon
A squad with incredible depth in midfield and attack, this season Barcelona have had to muddle through a glut of injuries to their defence, leaving them more vulnerable than usual. But leaning heavily into the attacking style that has become synonymous is the best way for the Catalans to ease their defensive woes. And the possession-heavy passing style requires a world-class midfield.
Although Putellas is yet to return to her pre-ACL injury form, the midfielder has been trialled in the "false No. 9" role to maximise Barcelona's fondness for keeping as many midfielders on the pitch as possible. The spine of the team is still the midfield trio of Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí, Walsh and Guijarro, and acts as a stabiliser to keep the frontline fed, regardless of who is occupying the forward roles.
Across the attack, outgoing coach Jonatan Giráldez has plenty of options from Barcelona favourites Mariona and Pina, to savvy signings Paralluelo and Brugts, as well as younger emerging talents like Lopez, Dragoni and Arias.
BAYERN MUNICH
Goalkeeper: Maria Luisa Grohs, Anna Wellmann, Erin Nayler, Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir
Right-back: Giulia Gwinn, Maxi Rall, Tuva Hansen
Left-back: Katharina Naschenweng, Carolin Simon, Ana María Guzmán, Inès Belloumou
Centre-back: Magdalena Eriksson, Glodis Perla Viggósdóttir, Tainara
Defensive midfielder: Sarah Zadrazil
Central midfielder: Linda Dallmann, Sydney Lohmann, Jill Baijings, Samantha Kerr, Georgia Stanway, Alara Şehitler
Forward: Jovana Damjanovic, Klara Bühl, Pernille Harder, Weronika Zawistowska, Franziska Kett
Striker: Lea Schüller
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Grohs
Gwinn - Glodis - Eriksson - Naschenweng
Zadrazil - Stanway
Dallmann - Lohmann - Buhl
Schüller
SECOND XI (4-4-2)
Wellmann
Rall - Tainara - Sembrant - Hansen
Şehitler - Kerr - Baijings - Kett
Damnjanovic - Harder
EXTRAS: Naylor, Cecilía Rán, Zawistowska, Belloumou
LONG-TERM INJURY: Simon, Guzmán
Another team undergoing an evolution since the arrival of head coach Alexander Strauss in 2022, the average age of Bayern's team has dropped as the new man has looked to condense his style of play.
A strong back four and clear first-choice goalkeeper in Grohs gives the team a great base to build upon, but while they have several backup options for their 22-year-old goalkeeper, only Naylor possesses the requisite experience to step up if needed. In midfield, England's Stanway has become a firm favourite next to Austria international Zadrazil, with the duo providing a solid wall in front of the defence.
Although Bayern's attack has Germany regulars Schüller and Bühl, the side haven't always managed to make their quality show in the final third and will need to ask more of the likes of Dallmann, Harder and Damnjanović to help keep them moving forward.
BENFICA
Goalkeeper: Rute Costa, Lena Pauels, Carolina Vilao
Right-back: Catarina Amado, Marta Salvador
Left-back: Lúcia Alves, Daniela Silva, Paige Almendariz
Centre-back: Carole Costa, Ana Seica, Sílvia Rebelo
Defensive midfielder: Pauleta, Andreia Faria, Christy Ucheibe, Laís Araújo
Central midfielder: Andreia Norton, Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Letícia Almeida, Matilde Silva
Forward: Kika Nazareth, Valéria Cantuário, Andrea Falcón, Anna Gasper, Beatriz Nogueira, Amélia Silva,
Striker: Jéssica Silva, Nycole Raysla, Marta Cintra, Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir, Lara Martins
FIRST XI (3-4-3)
Pauels
Ucheibe - C. Costa - Seiça
Amado - Faria - Gasper - Alves
Alidou - Nazareth - J. Silva
SECOND XI (3-4-3)
R. Costa
Almendariz - Araújo - Rebelo
Norton - Almeida - Martins - D. Silva
Falcón - Cintra - Raysla
EXTRAS: Vilão, Salvador, A. Silva, M. Silva, Nogueira, Svava Rós
LONG-TERM INJURY: Pauleta, Cantuário
This is a team of two different personalities: the cautious, resolute defensive shape seen in European competition vs. the free-flowing and incisive attack present in the league. Benfica have done well to harness their ability to switch between the two depending on the opposition.
Favouring a midfield four against the stronger opponents they have faced in the Champions League, it is a mix of defenders and attackers intended to make the team harder to play through, but sharper on the counter.
Domestically, Benfica use a more attacking formation to overrun their opponents and showcase the abilities of the attackers in the team -- it's where the likes of Silva, Nazareth and Raysla really shine.
CHELSEA
Goalkeeper: Zecira Mušović, Nicky Evrard, Hannah Hampton, Ann-Katrin Berger
Right-back: Ève Périsset, Jorja Fox
Left-back: Ashley Lawrence, Niamh Charles
Centre-back: Aniek Nouwen, Millie Bright, Nathalie Björn, Jess Carter, Maren Mjelde, Kadeisha Buchanan
Defensive midfielder: Sophie Ingle
Central midfielder: Sjoeke Nüsken, Melanie Leupolz, Katerina Svitková, Jessie Fleming, Erin Cuthbert,
Forward: Jelena Čanković, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Johanna Kaneryd, Maika Hamano, Aggie Beever-Jones
Striker: Mia Fishel, Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Berger
Lawrence - Carter - Bright - Charles
Cuthbert - Ingle
Kaneryd - James - Reiten
Fishel
SECOND XI (4-1-4-1)
Musovic
Perisset - Buchanan - Bjorn - Mjelde
Melanie Leupolz
Fleming - Nüsken - Kirby - Beever-Jones
Macario
EXTRAS: Evrard, Hampton, Fox, Svitkova, Cankovic, Hamano
LONG-TERM INJURY: Nouwen, Kerr
Known for a squad depth which is among the best in Europe, injuries to Bright and Kerr have exposed Chelsea. While the Blues have a great number of options in midfield, there are few available to coach Emma Hayes when it comes to replacing her star centre-back and striker.
The return from injury of USWNT forward Macario will help. Though she is adept in a number of attacking roles, she will be used as a centre-forward, balancing the workload with compatriot Fishel who has been somewhat peripheral since moving to London.
While part of this Chelsea squad picks itself based on availability, the numerous options in midfield and wider attacking areas leave the potential starting XI something of a surprise on matchdays. With players such as Cuthbert, Reiten and James in flying form, the onus is on players like Kaneryd and Fleming to stake their claim on the training pitch. The fight for places is only set to be stretched further with return to fitness of Svitková and Čanković.
JUVENTUS
Goalkeeper: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Roberta Aprile, Ilaria Toniolo
Right-back: Federica Cafferata, Viola Calligaris
Left-back: Lisa Boattin, Amanda Nildén
Centre-back: Sara Gama, Cecilia Salvai, Estelle Cascarino, Linda Sembrant, Martina Lenzini, Gloria Slišković
Defensive midfielder: Martina Rosucci, Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir
Central midfielder: Arianna Caruso, Julia Grosso, Ella Palis, Melissa Bellucci, Elsa Pelgander
Forward: Barbara Bonansea, Lineth Beerensteyn, Paulina Nyström, Maëlle Garbino, Asia Bragonzi, Ginevra Moretti
Striker: Cristiana Girelli, Lindsey Thomas, Sofia Cantore
FIRST XI (4-3-3)
Peyraud-Magnin
Lenzini - Cascarino - Salvai - Boattin
Caruso - Gunnarsdóttir - Grosso
Cantore - Girelli - Beerensteyn
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Aprile
Cafferata - Calligaris - Gama - Nildén
Bellucci - Rosucci - Palis
Bonansea - Garbino - Thomas
EXTRAS: Toniolo, Sembrant, Slišković, Pelgander, Nyström, Bragonzi, Moretti
LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A
With an ageing team, as well as a lot of expiring contracts at the end of this season, Juventus' relative depth is more of an illusion than some of their rivals. Still relying on the key players signed when the women's team was formed for the 2017-18 season, starters like Girelli, Bonansea and Salvai have shown they can still do a job, but there is now a greater importance placed on bringing developing players like Caruso and Cantore into the starting XI.
Having had some hits and misses in the transfer market, this summer could see a bit of a reset for Juventus as they look to return to their perch at the top of Italian football after falling behind Roma.
LYON
Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler, Laura Benkarth, Feerine Belhadj
Right-back: Ellie Carpenter
Left-back: Selma Bacha, Perle Morroni
Centre-back: Wendie Renard, Vanessa Gilles, Griedge Mbock, Alice Sombath, Wassa Sangaré, Kysha Sylla, Alice Marques
Defensive midfielder: Damaris Egurrola, Sally Julini
Central midfielder: Melchie Dumornay, Sara Däbritz, Lindsey Horan, Julie Swierot
Forward: Kadidiatou Diani, Delphine Cascarino, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Danielle van de Donk, Amel Majri
Striker: Ada Hegerberg, Eugénie Le Sommer, Vicki Bècho, Liana Joseph, Laureen Oillic
FIRST XI (4-3-3)
Endler
Carpenter - Mbock - Renard - Morroni
Van de Donk - Egurrola - Dabritz
Diani - Hegerberg - Le Sommer
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Benkarth
Sombath - Gilles - Sangare - Bacha
Marozsán - Horan - Dumornay
Oillic - Becho - Majri
EXTRAS: Belhadj, Syllla, Marques, Julini, Swierot
LONG-TERM INJURY: Cascarino
Historically the team with the most-stacked squad in Europe, eight-time UWCL champions Lyon still have a substantial pull for top players, allowing coach Sonia Bompastor the freedom to rotate star players in the XI without losing much momentum.
The worry for Lyon is their favoured starters are coming to the end of their peak years and the younger players waiting in the wings aren't quite of the same world-class standard, meaning the management will have an eye on next summer's transfer window to rebalance the squad. But for now, a front line of Hegerberg, Diani and Le Sommer is more than potent enough.
Likewise, a set defence of Morroni, Renard, Mbock and Carpenter, in front of Endler, gives one of the best teams around a strong foundation to build on.
MANCHESTER CITY
Goalkeeper: Khiara Keating, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck
Right-back: Kerstin Casparij
Left-back: Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Demi Stokes
Centre-back: Laia Aleixandri, Steph Houghton, Alanna Kennedy, Esme Morgan
Defensive midfielder: Yui Hasegawa, Ruby Mace
Central midfielder: Filippa Angeldal, Laura Coombs
Forward: Jill Roord, Deyna Castellanos, Mary Fowler, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Julie Blakstad
Striker: Khadija Shaw
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Keating
Aleixandri - Kennedy - Greenwood - Ouahabi
Hasegawa - Angeldahl
Hemp - Roord - Kelly
Shaw
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
MacIver
Casparij - Houghton - Morgan - Stokes
Mace - Coombs - Deyna
Park - Fowler - Blakstad
EXTRAS: Roebuck
LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A
One of the most-predictable teams in Europe in terms of their starting XI, Gareth Taylor's rare changes are usually to be found in the defence, with Casparij dropping in for Aleixandri, who can move centrally or even advance into midfield alongside Hasegawa.
The nuts and bolts of City's attack are familiar, with Roord taking a regular No. 10 role since moving from Wolfsburg in the summer and a front three of Hemp, Shaw and Kelly. City's attack is a well-oiled machine, while there are a handful of attacking options, from Fowler to Park, who can slot in.
The area of greatest depth, though, is between the sticks where the emergence of 19-year-old Keating has left the more-experienced pair of MacIver and former City and England No. 1, Roebuck, scrapping for starts in the League Cup.
MANCHESTER UNITED
Goalkeeper: Mary Earps, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Safia Middleton-Patel
Right-back: Gabby George, Jayde Riviere
Left-back: Hannah Blundell
Centre-back: Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner, Gemma Evans, Aoife Mannion, Evie Rabjohn
Defensive midfielder: Hayley Ladd
Central midfielder: Irene Guerrero, Katie Zelem, Lisa Naalsund
Forward: Ella Toone, Leah Galton, Hinata Miyazawa, Nikita Parris, Geyse, Alyssa Aherne, Emma Watson
Striker: Melvine Malard, Lucía García, Rachel Williams
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Earps
Riviere - Le Tissier - Turner - Blundell
Zelem - Ladd
Parris - Toone - Galton
Malard
SECOND XI (3-4-3)
Tullis-Joyce
Mannion - Evans - Rabjohn
Aherne - Guerrero - Naalsund - Miyazawa
Garcia - Williams - Geyse
EXTRAS: Middleton-Patel
LONG-TERM INJURY: George, Watson
Just like their crosstown rivals City, Manchester United are a team that tend to stick to a set starting XI, while bringing on predictable attacking substitutions in the second half. Yet to miss a single second of league play for United since her move in 2019, goalkeeper Earps' name is the first on the teamsheet, while there is a familiar backline of Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier and Riviere. Similarly, in defensive midfield, Zelem and Ladd have long been the accepted pairing, with Toone rarely absent from the No. 10 role.
In attack, United boast a growing amount of depth, which allows coach Marc Skinner to shuffle his team around. Malard, Geyse, Parris and Miyazawa have seen plenty of action, with left-winger Galton a firm favourite when she's fit. García and Williams are usually the choice from off the bench when United need fresh legs in attack.
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
Goalkeeper: Katarzyna Kiedrzynek, Constance Picaud, Océane Toussaint
Right-back: Jade Le Guilly
Left-back: Nicole Payne, Sakina Karchaoui
Centre-back: Paulina Dudek, Élisa De Almeida, Aïssatou Tounkara, Clare Hunt, Thiniba Samoura,Tara Elimbi
Defensive midfielder: Oriane Jean-François
Central midfielder: Grace Geyoro, Jackie Groenen, Korbin Albert, Laurina Fazer, Magnaba Folquet
Forward: Sandy Baltimore, Ana Vitória, Ramona Bachmann, Lieke Martens
Striker: Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Berglind Thorvaldsdottir, Amalie Vangsgaard, Tabitha Chawinga, Manssita Traore
FIRST XI (4-4-2)
Kiedrzynek
Le Guilly - De Almeida - Hunt - Karchaoui
Baltimore - Geyoro - Groenen - Martens
Katoto - Chawinga
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Picaud
Elimbi - Tounkara - Samoura - Payne
Fazer - Bachmann - Albert
Traore - Vangsgaard - Martens
EXTRAS: Toussaint, Calligaris, Vitoria, Folquet, Thorvaldsdottir
LONG-TERM INJURY: Jean-Francois, Dudek
On a never-ending quest to topple Lyon as France's premier team, PSG have slowly been adapting their squad after another bruising summer, but boast good depth in the attacking and forward areas.
The return of star striker Katoto after a lengthy injury layoff has been a boost and has allowed for rotation, with Vangsgaard dropping into a supporting role. Likewise, there are a handful of options available to coach Jocelyn Prêcheur in midfield, with captain Geyoro and Groenen the firmest pairing at the base of midfield. But there is also still plenty of room for Albert and Fazer to impact the game.
The return of long-time No. 1 Kiedrzynek has seen 25-year-old Picaud given a fight for her place in goal. Still without the injured Dudek, it has meant De Almeida and Hunt have become the regular centre-back paring, while Le Guilly has made the right-back role her own following the departure of Lawrence to Chelsea.
PARIS FC
Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ines Marques, Alizée Flagellat
Right-back: Julie Soyer
Left-back:Lou Bogaert, Alsu Abdullina
Centre-back: Thea Greboval, Célina Ould Hocine, Teninsoun Sissoko, Melween N'Dongala, Norhène Bettoumi
Defensive midfielder: Margaux Le Mouël
Central midfielder: Daphne Corboz, Julie Dufour, Sarah Hunter, Kaja Korošec, Assa Sidibé
Forward: Clara Matéo, Louise Fleury, Kessya Bussy, Gaëtane Thiney
Striker: Louna Ribadeira, Mathilde Bourdieu
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Nnadozie
Soyer - Gréboval - Ould Hocine - Bogaert
Corboz - Le Mouël
Mateo - Thiney - Dufour
Bourdieu
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Marques
Abdullina - Sissoko - N'Dongala - Bettoumi
Korošec - Hunter - Sidibé
Fleury - Ribadeira - Bussy
EXTRAS: Flagellat
LONG-TERM INJURY: N/A
Grinding their way through both the league and Champions League season, Paris FC boast just about enough depth, but lean heavily on their favoured starting XI.
Coach Sandrine Soubeyrand can't make wholesale changes but she's able to tinker with her lineups, adding Sissoko into the back line or giving Hunter a chance in midfield when Thiney pushes further up the pitch during domestic games. Fleury and Bussy feature regularly in the attack, although Soubeyrand is understandably reticent to remove star players like Matéo and Dufour from the equation. Having done some smart scouting in recent years, Paris are keen to develop the talent they have, but if they want to go further in Europe a little more depth and experience wouldn't go amiss.
REAL MADRID
Goalkeeper: Misa Rodríguez, Mylene Chavas
Right-back: Kenti Robles, Oihane Hernández
Left-back: Olga Carmona, Sofie Svava
Centre-back: Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andrés, Kathellen, Sara Lopez
Defensive midfielder: Freja Olofsson
Central midfielder: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Claudia Zornoza, Maite Oroz, Paula Comendador, Olaya Rodríguez
Forward: Caroline Weir, Linda Caicedo, Hayley Raso, Caroline Møller, Naomie Feller, Athenea del Castillo, Marisa García
Striker: Signe Bruun, Carla Camacho
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Misa
Hernández - Andres - Kathleen - Olga
Abelleira - Toletti
Caicedo - Feller - Athenea
Bruun
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Chavas
Robles - Rocío - López - Svava
Zornoza - Olofsson - Oroz
Raso - Møller - Camacho
EXTRAS: Comendador, Rodríguez, García
LONG-TERM INJURY: Weir
One of the least predictable teams in Europe in terms of formation and personnel, Alberto Toril's Real Madrid tend to switch between flexible and unstable. The coach's plans have been hampered by injuries this season, with key player Weir falling to an ACL early in the season and both Toletti and Bruun battling for fitness.
Employing a double pivot when more defensive strength is needed, Abelleira has been a regular starter with Toletti (when fit), otherwise Zornoza and Olofsson have partnered the 2023 World Cup winner.
As one of the most experienced members of Toril's squad, Zornoza has routinely been shoehorned into different roles: from defensive midfield, to attacking or wide midfield, while she has regularly been used deeper to add more defensive cover in Champions League games. Although the defence has rarely changed, the attack has consistently shifted with Raso used interchangeably with young Colombia superstar Caicedo on the right, or Feller, who has also taken up a variety of roles. A recent head injury to Bruun has seen fellow Denmark international Møller play a bigger role in the heart of the forward line.
The talent in the Madrid squad can't be questioned, but the pieces haven't always come together to complete the puzzle. This season the constant shuffling of players and formations hasn't helped.
ROMA
Goalkeeper: Camelia Ceasar, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Stephanie Ohrstrom
Right-back: Lucia Di Guglielmo, Elisa Bartoli
Left-back: Eseosa Aigbogun, Anja Sønstevold
Centre-back: Moeka Minami, Oihane Valdezate, Elena Linari, Carola Zannini, Emanuela Testa
Defensive midfielder: Saki Kumagai
Central midfielder: Manuela Giugliano, Claudia Ciccotti, Giada Greggi, Laura Feiersinger, Martina Tomaselli, Zara Kramžar, Giada Cimò
Forward: Annamaria Serturini, Benedetta Glionna, Barbara Latorre, Emilie Haavi
Striker: Evelyne Viens, Valentina Giacinti
FIRST XI (4-3-3)
Ceasar
Di Guglielmo - Linari - Minami - Bartoli
Feiersinger - Kumagai - Greggi
Viens - Giacinti - Haavi
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Korpela
Valdezate - Zannini - Testa - Sønstevold
Ciccotti - Kramžar - Tomaselli
Serturini - Latorre - Glionna
EXTRAS: Ohrstrom, Cimò
LONG-TERM INJURY: Aigbogun
Active in the transfer market over the summer, Roma have greatly improved their depth with the savvy additions of Viens and Feiersinger, although questions over the strength of their second XI remain.
Employing more of a fluid attacking system under coach Alessandro Spugna, there is an ease of interchangeability in the squad that allows for the introduction of players like Serturini, Glionna and Tomaselli off the bench without disrupting the flow.
Although there is the room for more attacking players to sit deeper in midfield, one of the biggest areas of concern for the Giallorosse is defence. The potential impact of losing either Minami or Linari at centre-back, or Lucia Di Guglielmo and Elisa Bartoli from full-back, is key -- as highlighted with the recent ACL injury to left-back Aigbogun.
VfL WOLFSBURG
Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms, Lisa Schmitz, Anneke Borbe, Kiara Beck
Right-back: Lynn Wilms, Camilla Kuver, Joelle Wedemeyer
Left-back: Felicitas Rauch, Nuria Rábano
Centre-back: Kathrin Hendrich, Dominique Janssen, Marina Hegering
Defensive midfielder: Lena Oberdorf, Lena Lattwein, Kristin Demann
Central midfielder: Chantal Hagel, Riola Xhemaili
Forward: Svenja Huth, Sveindis Jonsdottir, Jule Brand, Vivien Endemann
Striker: Alex Popp, Ewa Pajor, Rebecka Blomqvist, Tabea Sellner*, Fenna Kalma
FIRST XI (4-2-3-1)
Frohms
Wilms - Hendrich - Janssen - Rabano
Lattwein - Oberdorf
Pajor - Huth - Brand
Popp
SECOND XI (4-3-3)
Schmitz
Kuver - Hegering - Demann - Wedemeyer
Endermann - Hagel - Xhemaili - Sveindis*
Kalma - **Sellner
EXTRAS: Borbe, Beck
LONG-TERM INJURY: Blomqvist, Sveindis*
One of the few teams in Europe who don't even have 11 fit players for a full second XI, there are clear concerns for a Wolfsburg team that have threatened to fall away behind Bayern this season. Although injuries have played a part -- with two long-term absences, while Sellner is pregnant -- Wolfsburg have a set starting XI and even though there is clear room for rotation, the team look stale.
Still leaning heavily on 32-year-old Germany striker Popp, who seems to be beyond her peak years, as well as Oberdorf and Pajor, there are deeper questions around the development of the younger players coach Tommy Stroot has filled his squad with.
Although Kuver, Endemann and Xhemaili promise to be great talents in the years to come, the balance in the Wolfsburg squad remains off. There is too much inexperience and the senior players are asked to do too much.