Joelinton's home was targeted while he was watching Newcastle play. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton became the latest Premier League player targeted by burglars when intruders entered his Northumbria home when his team were playing Manchester City at St James' Park on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian player is injured, but was at the stadium for the game.

Joelinton received an alert during the game that intruders had entered his house, and police were dispatched, it was reported. The burglars fled the scene before their arrival.

The home invasion comes a couple of weeks after the break-in at the home of Manchester City player Jack Grealish.

Members of Grealish's family and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood were in the home when it was targeted by burglars while City were playing Everton on Dec. 27. More than £1 million ($1.27m) worth of jewellery and watches were reported to have been stolen.