Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández repeatedly apologized to the club's supporters after Sunday's 4-1 humbling at the hands of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Vinícius Júnior scored a first-half hat-trick at Al-Awwal Park, including two in the first 10 minutes, and Rodrygo Goes completed the rout in the second half as Madrid inflicted revenge on Barça for last year's defeat in the final.

Robert Lewandowski had briefly helped Barça back into the game at 2-1, but Vinícius' third goal, via a penalty, killed off any hopes of a Clásico comeback before the break.

"I am disappointed and sad," Xavi told Movistar after the match. "This is football and today we have to deal with the painful side of the game.

"It is a shame. We had a lot of hope going into the final and we've produced our worst performance. We started badly, we had a chance to come back, but the penalty killed the game.

"We were never comfortable. Madrid did a lot of damage on the counter and in transition. We apologise to the fans, we didn't compete, but I've experienced a lot of defeats with this club. Barça will come back."

Xavi asked for forgiveness from the fans several more times in his post-game news conference and said he is ready for the criticism which will "deservedly" follow.

"It's a moment to say sorry to the supporters and accept the criticism that comes," he added. "We did not show the side of the team we should have in a final, especially against Madrid.

"We were at our worst today in the worst scenario possible and it's a trophy lost. I am responsible. I accept the criticism and we will keep working hard.

"It's a tough defeat but we have recovered from tough defeats many times before and we will compete again in the best possible way."

However, despite the nature of the result, coupled with being eight points adrift of LaLiga leaders Girona, Xavi, who led Barça to the league title last year, does not fear for his job.

"[There is] confidence, yes," the Barça boss, who renewed his contract until 2025 last year, said when asked if he still has support from the club's hierarchy.

"We must be self-critical and correct a lot, but I still believe in the project and that can have a great season. We have to be very self-critical about our performance today.

"There are reasons to believe. We won two trophies last year with me as coach. It's not that long ago. Today was tough and I apologise to the fans, but there are arguments in our favour.

"Last season, there were reasons to say we were entering a new era. Now we will have to put up with the criticism, be self-critical and reset, which is what we need to fight for LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"I believe in the project, myself and in the players and that we can turn the situation around, starting Thursday against [Unionistas de] Salamanca.

"Today is a step back and a big blow for me, the club and the players, but this is sport and the project continues. I have been in these situations many times."

Barça's sporting director Deco also offered Xavi his support after the match.

"This question makes no sense," he told Movistar when asked about Xavi's future. "The coach still has the president and the club's confidence and this defeat does not change anything.

"We weren't able to counter Madrid with Vinicius and Rodrygo. They have quality players. At 2-1, there was the feeling we could improve, but the third goal did a lot of damage.

"It was a trophy we wanted to win and losing 4-1 is tough, but we were not able to fight. We have to keep going and turn our thoughts to Thursday's Copa game now."

Barça travel to third-tier Unionistas in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey in midweek and then return to LaLiga action next weekend when they play Real Betis.

They are also still alive in the Champions League, with a two-legged last 16 tie to come against Italian champions Napoli to be played in February and March.