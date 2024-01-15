Transfer Talk: Juve join Ajax in race for wantaway Henderson

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve join race for Henderson

Juventus are actively exploring a move to sign Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bianconeri are said to have been offered an 18-month loan deal to land the 33-year-old, but sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is discussing a clause that would allow them to have the option to terminate the loan at the end of the season.

An offer worth €1.5 million per season has been made by the Serie A club, who view the former Liverpool captain as a "concrete option" to reinforce their midfield, though they accept that there is no possibility that they could match his current salary in the Saudi Pro League.

ESPN sources reported on Sunday that while Ajax Amsterdam head coach John van't Schip confirmed that they were looking at a potential deal for Henderson, Al Ettifaq are reluctant to move him on.

That could prove to be a stumbling block for the England international, who is believed to be looking towards Europe as an exit route out of Saudi Arabia.

Italian giants Juventus will battle it out with Ajax for the signature of Jordan Henderson, who is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, reports The Mirror. The Reds are said to be looking at options between the posts as they are currently open to offers for current back-up Caoimhin Kelleher, who they would reportedly accept an offer of £20 million for. Patterson, 23, has made 27 appearances in the Championship this season for the Black Cats.

- Defender Renan Lodi is set to complete the switch from Marseille to Al Hilal, reveals Fabrizio Romano. Full agreement has been reached between both clubs for the 25-year-old, who has previously been on the radar of Brentford. He is set to join the Saudi Pro League side on a loan deal that includes a mandatory permanent option worth €20m, and he is preparing to sign a three-year contract until the summer of 2027 on Monday.

- Bayern Munich are set to resist all offers for midfielder Joshua Kimmich until the summer, according to Rudy Galetti. Al Hilal are said to have been putting pressure on the Bundesliga club with hopes of landing the 28-year-old, but the latest indicates that no exit from the Allianz Arena will be discussed in the current transfer window. Kimmich has also recently been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

- Two Premier League clubs are keen on signing Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen, writes Football Insider. Both Manchester United and Newcastle United are believed to have placed the 27-year-old on their wishlists, but the Blaugrana aren't expected to consider moving him on until the summer. The Red Devils are also reported to be looking at Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential alternative.

- Brentford are keen on Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilón, according to the Daily Mail. The Bees are reported to be exploring a loan move for the 27-year-old, with manager Thomas Frank keen to land a left-back this month. Reguilon was previously on loan at Manchester United as a cover option for Luke Shaw during the time he was injured.