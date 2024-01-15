Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has said Harry Kane has the ability to break Robert Lewandowski's sensational 41-goal single-season Bundesliga record as the England striker continues to enjoy a remarkable debut season in Germany.

Lewandowski made history in May 2021 when he broke legend Gerd Müller's single-season Bayern record, which had stood for 39 years.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Kane scored his 22nd Bundesliga goal this season in the final minutes of Bayern's 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim on Friday -- although he must score 19 goals in Bayern's remaining 16 league games to equal the record.

"It is in danger," Tuchel told ESPN when asked whether Kane could break Lewandowski's record. "No one could ever believe that would be in danger, but it is in danger. We need a bit of luck. We need the team to keep going, Harry needs to be fit, and then we see what's coming... I clearly think that for Harry there are no limits."

Kane, 30, joined Bayern from Tottenham last summer in a deal worth in excess of €100 million ($110m). He left north London as Spurs' record goalscorer after surpassing Jimmy Greaves last season and is second on the list of the Premier League's record scorers, with 213 goals, trailing only Alan Shearer on 260.

"It's just a gift, honestly, to be his coach," Tuchel said. "I feel very privileged. He's super humble. He's the first out there on the pitch every single day. What you ever ask of him he will do it. He is that huge personality that is so humble and then becomes a a shark -- a shark on the field, because he is up for goals, he's up for winning.

"He does it on an everyday basis. He does not only score on a daily basis. He trains well. He does what is needed. He shows his quality. He calms everyone down around him, makes everyone better by his pure presence. It's the highest level. Just can just put it like this as a human being, but also as a football highest level."