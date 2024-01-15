Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton could be facing season-ending surgery for a thigh injury that could see him ruled out for up to four months, a source had told ESPN.

Joelinton sustained the injury in the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Jan. 6, and initial tests revealed he should be out for around six weeks.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

However, a source told ESPN that further assessments have suggested he may need surgery to keep the injury from reoccurring and would keep him out for months longer.

The Brazil international is keen to avoid surgery, a source said, and will undergo further tests with a specialist.

Joelinton has made 23 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

The news will come as grim reading for Newcastle, who have been severely hampered with injuries this season.

Newcastle are 10th in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, finishing bottom of Group F.