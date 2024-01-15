Open Extended Reactions

Once a regular feature at the AFC Asian Cup -- having made four consecutive appearances between 1996 to 2007 -- Indonesia have had to wait 17 years to return to Asia's premier international competition.

Any hope of a dream homecoming was quashed on Monday as their Group D opener at the 2023 edition ended in a 3-1 loss to Iraq.

But even in defeat, Indonesia -- and some of their bright, young talent -- proved they belong on the continent's biggest stage.

And, at present, there is no brigher talent in the Merah Putih ranks than Marselino Ferdinan.

They were always going to be underdogs coming up against former champions of the tournament, who currently sit a staggering 83 places above them in the FIFA world rankings.

For a while, it looked like the tie would pan out exactly as the form book suggested, especially given a recent meeting between the two sides in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in a hefty 5-1 loss for the Indonesians.

Iraq settled quickly into Monday's encounter and it was no real surprise when they took the lead after 17 minutes through an emphatic Mohanad Ali finish.

Yet, rather than be demoralised by falling behind as expected, the early deficit only served to galvanise Indonesia.

They still lost out in the possession stakes but, whenever they turned the ball over, they broke with speed and threatened to offer a real threat on the counterattack.

They duly delivered on that threat in the 37th minute when Marselino popped up at the far post to apply the finishing touches to an scintillating forward foray, although equally deserving of credit was Yakob Sayuri -- who absolutely torched down the right to set up the equaliser and was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Iraq defence throughout the contest.