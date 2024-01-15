Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca ask Man United for €80 million to get Araujo

Manchester United will need to stump up €80 million if they are to secure the signature of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Araujo has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants this season, attracting attention from across Europe. Alongside United, it is reported that Bayern Munich also have an interest in the Uruguay international who has had an impressive season in Spain.

The report suggests that Barcelona have told the Red Devils and Bayern that they will require €80m to part ways with the centre-back this winter.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Predicting how the Premier League season ends

However, Araujo is not reportedly keen on departing Camp Nou in January, which makes a deal difficult to strike.

Despite this, Barcelona's financial struggles are well-documented, with the club needing to facilitate departures to balance the books and ensure compliance with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play regulations, which could see the club receptive to a deal.

United manager Erik ten Hag is in the market for defensive reinforcements, with Raphaël Varane's future at Old Trafford unclear. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez has struggled with injury problems during the first half of the season, highlighting the need for defensive additions to the Premier League outfit.

In order to sign Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, Manchester United will need to pay upwards of €80 million, according to reports. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus forward Moise Kean could depart the Turin side on loan in January, with Fiorentina expressing an interest, reports Calciomercato. The 23-year-old has featured 12 times in Serie A this season, failing to register a goal or an assist, with injury sidelining the forward in recent weeks. The report indicates that Fiorentina have expressed the most interest in striking a loan deal for Kean, who is low on the pecking order at the Italian giants.

- Jesse Lingard's agents have offered the midfielder to the Portland Timbers, one of several MLS clubs showcasing an interest, reports Daily Mail. Lingard has been a free agent since June following his release from Nottingham Forest and has struggled to find a new club since. The report indicates that whilst the 31-year-old has trained with West Ham and Al Ettifaq following his release, clubs have found it difficult to agree on a deal for the midfielder. However, it is reported that there is strong interest from MLS, which could see a deal materialise for Lingard.

- Despite reports, Manchester United will not look to make a deal for striker Karim Benzema, reveals the Daily Mirror. Benzema joined Saudi outfit Al Ittihad in the summer, but after falling out with manager Marcelo Gallardo, the Frenchman looks set to depart the club. Whilst Manchester United are reportedly keen on attacking reinforcements in January, the report indicates that the Red Devils are not considering a swoop for Benzema. It is reported that Benzema's age, alongside his high wages, will not see United attempt to strike a deal for the striker.

- Nottingham Forest are set to rival Napoli and Roma for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, per TeamTalk. The 24-year-old reportedly rejected Nottingham Forest in the summer, but the Premier League side has maintained its interest in the defender. It is reported that Chalobah is keen on staying in the Premier League, which could see Forest pip Napoli and Roma to his signature, with the player expected to depart in January.

- Manchester United have identified Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as a target for the summer transfer window, per Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The tweet suggests that United have already inquired about the forward, but Bologna are not receptive to losing the 22-year-old in January. It is reported that Zirkzee could depart in the summer instead, with the Dutchman having a release clause of €40m.