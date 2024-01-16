Open Extended Reactions

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma after joining the club in May 2021. Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma, the Serie A club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Roma, who suffered a 3-1 loss to AC Milan, lie 9th on the table with just one win in their last five league games.

"We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club," Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in the club statement.

"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

"We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."