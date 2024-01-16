Open Extended Reactions

Manager Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract with the Lionesses through to 2027, the English Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday.

Wiegman's deal was originally up after Euro 2025, but she has signed an extension that will see her remain in charge until the 2027 Women's World Cup. The announcement comes just a day after she was crowned FIFA The Best women's coach of the year for the fourth time.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Wiegman's assistant Arjan Veurink has also signed a new contract as they look to build on their remarkable spell of success with England. Under the duo, the Lionesses won Euro 2022 and then led the team to the World Cup final last year, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.

"I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years," Wiegman said.

"Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy. Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can't wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football. She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come. The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that - building on what had been several years of positive progress.

"She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women's game, and English football in general. Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see. Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St. George's Park will continue."

Sarina Wiegman led the Lionesses to win the Euros and reached Women's World Cup final. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Wiegman joined England in September 2021 and made an immediate impact as they went on a remarkable run of 30 matches undefeated. That spell included the historic Euro 2022 triumph, where the Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in front of a sold-out Wembley.

They took the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022 and 2023 and won the Finalissima against Brazil last year as they headed into the World Cup as one of the pre-tournament favourites. There they managed to reach the final, only to lose to Spain 1-0.

England will start their 2024 campaign with two friendlies in February with Euro 2025 qualifying starting in April.