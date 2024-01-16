Gab Marcotti believes that Barcelona's heavy defeat against Real Madrid in the Supercopa final can not just fall on the shoulders of Xavi. (0:41)

Pep Guardiola has said Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has his "unconditional support" and the players must take a step forward after the Spanish Supercopa defeat to Real Madrid.

Vinícius Jr. scored a first-half hat trick as Madrid eased to a 4-1 win in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, increasing the pressure on Xavi in the process.

However, Manchester City boss Guardiola warned Barça against making any hasty decisions and said Xavi should be given time.

"My advice is to keep calm," Guardiola told reporters at FIFA's The Best awards in London on Monday, where he was named The Best Men's Coach for 2023.

"[Barça] lost a final, but next week there is another game and another competition. Support [the coach and the players] and make the decisions that have to be made at the end of the season.

"I want to send my unconditional support to Xavi and the players. They players have to take a step forward. They have shown the quality they have in the past and there is a long way to go this season."

Xavi, who led Barça to a first LaLiga title since 2019 last season, said he was prepared for the avalanche of criticism that would come his way after the Madrid loss.

However, he added that he still believes in himself and the project, with the Blaugrana still alive in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey this season.

"There is a tendency in football to throw everything up in the air," added Guardiola, who led a Barça side including Xavi to three LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies between 2008 and 2012.

"This industry is so difficult. [Barça] have lost a final, OK, congratulations to the opponent and now learn from it. Madrid scored quickly, defended well and were the better team, that's it."

Barça sporting director Deco said Sunday it makes "no sense" to question Xavi's future, adding that the coach, who has a contract until 2025, still has the backing of the club.

In LaLiga, Barça have fallen eight points behind leaders Girona at the halfway stage of the season, but they have made progress in the Champions League. They will play Napoli in the last 16 after reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 2021.

Next up is a trip to third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca in the round-of-16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.