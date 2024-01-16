Open Extended Reactions

A month after announcing his retirement, Giorgio Chiellini is back with LAFC as a player development coach.

The club announced Tuesday that Chiellini will work with coach Steve Cherundolo in aspects of first-team player development.

"We were thankful to have Giorgio play the final 18 months of his playing career with LAFC," team co-president & GM John Thorrington said in a statement. "During that time he proved what an asset he is for LAFC in a number of ways, and we are excited to add a truly brilliant football mind, incredible leader and an even better person to our staff for the upcoming season."

Chiellini played his final match in MLS Cup last month -- a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew -- after spending parts of two seasons in Major League Soccer.

He arrived in Los Angeles after a legendary career in Italy with Juventus and the national team, where he was part of nine title-winning sides at the club level and helped the Azzurri to triumph in Euro 2020.

When he announced his retirement in December, it was understood he would likely remain in the United States until the summer to give his daughter a chance to finish the school year. LAFC's press release does not say how long the club expects Chiellini to serve in this role.

LAFC begins its MLS season Feb. 24, at home against Seattle Sounders FC.