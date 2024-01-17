Open Extended Reactions

Benfica have denied reports that they are negotiating with Manchester United over the potential transfer of João Neves.

Amid reports that United's priority is to sign the holding midfielder, Benfica stated they have no intention to sell Neves to United or any other club in this transfer window.

"Benfica denies the existence of any right of preference over its player Joao Neves," the club statement said. "Under no circumstances did Benfica enter into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from the squad -- nor does it intend to do so -- so any information that points in another direction is false."

Top European clubs, including Juventus and Bayern Munich, have also been linked with Neves.

Neves, 19, gained promotion to Benfica's first team in January 2023 and has been a been a regular starter this season. The Portugal international signed last summer a new contract with Benfica until June 2028 and his release clause was increased from €60 million ($65.2m) to €120m.

Benfica, meanwhile, announced the arrival of Álvaro Fernández from United on loan until the end of the season.

Sources have told ESPN that Benfica will have an obligation to buy the Spanish full-back in the summer for €6m plus €3m if Fernandez plays 50% of the club's games.

United have included buy-back and sell-on clauses as part of the deal. Fernandez, 20, spent the first half of the season on loan at Spanish side Granada from United and made 13 appearances for the LaLiga outfit.

A Spain under-21 player, Fernandez has yet to play a competitive first-team game with United although he started in four of United's preseason games.

