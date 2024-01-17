Ghana's Inaki Williams talks about who are the favourite teams to win the Africa Cup of Nations. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Athletic Club's Ander Herrera has said the Champions League format needs to be "improved" but added that he is against the Super League proposal which he described as "absolutely ridiculous."

The European Super League's backer, A22 Sports, announced their project for a Champions League replacement on Dec. 23, 2022 after a European court found that UEFA's rules restricting the creation of new competitions were "unlawful."

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Asked about the proposed new men's competition which would include 64 teams across three leagues -- named Star, Gold and Blue -- Herrera told ESPN Brasil: "I don't like it because I believe it takes away dreams and hopes for fans of smaller clubs. Big clubs are big because smaller clubs exist. It's as easy as that."

Herrera, who has also played for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, said the existing Champions League format needs a revamp.

"I believe the Champions League needs to be improved," he said. "I think that UEFA has to look out for the benefits of all clubs and the clubs that make the Champions League competitions great like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus."

Although the initial Super League project that failed in 2021 was a closed competition, the new format would see clubs participate based on sporting merit with no permanent members.

Ander Herrera rejoined Athletic Club on a permanent deal on Jan. 31, 2023. Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

However, A22 Sports chief executive Bernd Reichart has said that if surprise LaLiga leaders Girona were to be crowned Spanish champions it would be "much better" for them to play in the Super League's proposed Blue league -- the competition's bottom tier -- than in the top division.

Herrera has said he believes that scenario would be "absolutely ridiculous."

"You cannot tell Girona fans that if they win the domestic league this season they will not be able to compete against the best," Herrera said.

"The other day I heard the Super League CEO say that Girona fans would surely understand if they can't play in their elite league next season, that they have to play their third tier competition. Allow me to laugh at that, that is absolutely ridiculous.

"I understand that some fans from the big clubs want the Super League and I respect that but I don't like it. I believe Union Berlin deserves to play the Champions League because last year they earned it.

"If Girona earns it this season, they deserve it... I don't believe that any fans from those clubs accept that others dictate their dreams and tell them that they have a better plan for them... jokes aside, let's be serious."