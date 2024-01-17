Gab Marcotti believes that Barcelona's heavy defeat against Real Madrid in the Supercopa final can not just fall on the shoulders of Xavi. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández came out fighting on Wednesday, claiming that he would step down as head coach if he thought the players were no longer with him.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Xavi is fighting to keep the players onside with a section of the first-team squad losing faith in him even before Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"The day the players aren't with me, I will pack my bags and go home," Xavi told a news conference ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie against third-tier side Unionistas de Salamanca.

"We're bruised [after the Madrid loss] that's true. We have to start again with a clean slate, but the players believe in what we are doing."

The Copa is one of three competitions Barça remain alive in. In LaLiga, they are eight points adrift of leaders Girona, while they face Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

Xavi's position as Barcelona head coach has come under growing pressure in recent weeks. ANP via Getty Images

Xavi, who led Barça to a first league title since 2019 last year, said he has continually met the club's objectives since being appointed in 2021 and suggested he would step aside if they fail to win anything this season.

"In my first season, the objective was to finish in the top four; we came second," he added. "Last year, it was to win LaLiga; we won it. This year, it is to win a trophy.

"We have lost the Supercopa and I apologised for the manner of the performance, but we still have three trophies to play for. If we don't meet objectives, I will be the first to go.

"Madrid were in our position last year and they turned things around and won the Copa. When I was in Qatar and Barça came to appoint me, they told me the club was in one of the worst moments in its history. We are revitalising [the club].

"We are closer to success than defeat. I understand the criticism, I know where I am, but I have the same desire as day one. I will never be a problem for Barça. The moment they say I am a problem, I will be gone.

"Above all, I am a fan. I love this club. I will never be a problem, the president [Joan Laporta], Deco, the players... Everyone knows that."

Barça sporting director Deco said it makes "no sense" to question Xavi's future after Sunday's Clásico setback, while Laporta was present at training on Wednesday to reaffirm his belief in the coach and his players.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who managed Barça between 2008 and 2012, has also called for patience to be shown in Xavi.

"I was grateful for Pep's comments," Xavi said. "I sent him a message afterwards. He knows what it is like to be at a club of this size.

"It's time to be united. That's why I appreciated the president's visit to training. We're stronger united, as the club's anthem says. The president surpasses me in optimism. He has faith and confidence in the staff and the players."

Barça will be without eight first-team players for this week's game against Unionistas. Marc-André ter Stegen, João Cancelo, Iñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Raphinha are all injured, while Ronald Araújo and Lamine Yamal are both suspended.

Xavi says the loss of midfielder Gavi, who was ruled out for the season in November after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while on Spain duty, has been especially detrimental to the team.

"There is only one Gavi in the world," the Barça boss said. "It is difficult to replace a player like that. We miss him. We lack his leadership and his heart.

"The injury to Gavi is a dagger to the heart. He is the soul of the team. That's the reality. The loss of Ter Stegen as well, one of the captains... They are important players.

"Cancelo and Raphinha are now injured as well. But that is not an excuse, it's the reality. The club's financial situation is the reality. Not being able to sign players is the reality. But it's no problem. We will keep fighting."