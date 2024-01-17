Open Extended Reactions

Karim Benzema is exploring his options in the January transfer window after six underwhelming months at Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, sources have told ESPN.

The 36-year-old striker is not happy with how his stint in Saudi Arabia is panning out so far, despite the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner having scored 15 goals in 24 games in all competitions since joining the lucrative league as a free agent.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The club are said to be reluctant to let their prized summer acquisition leave either on loan or in a permanent deal.

However, fellow Saudi Pro League recruit Jordan Henderson stands as an example of a player who has successfully negotiated a release from his contract, in his case with Al Ettifaq, to force a move away from the Gulf state.

Al Ittihad have struggled this season and are seventh in the table, 25 points behind leaders Al Hilal having won the title last season. Benzema, who has two and a half years remaining on his contract, has been criticised by the Saudi media for his performances.

Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad were beaten 5-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in December. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that the Premier League could be an option for Benzema, with multiple clubs including Chelsea showing interest in the veteran forward.

A return to Real Madrid, where the former France international spent 14 years, is not said to be a possible course of action.

Benzema is still stranded in Mauritius after storm Belal hit the area and stopped all flights coming in and out of the island. Al Ittihad are in a training camp in Dubai, and Benzema will join the squad and manager Marcelo Gallardo once he is able to.

Information from James Olley contributed to this report.