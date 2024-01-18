Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop discuss the possibility of Karim Benzema moving to the Premier League for Chelsea or Arsenal. (2:02)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Tottenham linked with Barrenetxea

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in a move for Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea, reports The Sun.

The north London clubs have both been scouting the 22-year-old through November and December, but he was then out because of an ankle injury for three weeks.

The Spaniard returned to action 10 days ago and scouts from the two Premier League sides watched him during the Basque Derby against Real Betis, when he played just over an hour in a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal rate Barrenetxea as a top option and see him as somebody who can provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli and the other wingers at the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spent a season with the club from LaLiga in the 2004-05 season and still has a positive relationship with them.

Meanwhile, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou likens Barrenetxea to Jota from his time at Celtic and is desperate to add somebody to his injury-hit front line.

Postecoglou has given the go-ahead to push ahead for a deal, while both clubs value the fact that he can play on both wings as well as centrally.

Barrenetxea has played 22 matches across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and assisting another two.

Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea could find himself in north London soon with both Arsenal and Tottenham interested in the winger. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are interested in a move for attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, reports Mundo Deportivo, with the 31-year-old having been a free agent since his Nottingham Forest contract expired in the summer. Barcelona have previously showed interest in Lingard but signed Ferran Torres instead, while the Englishman is tempted by an MLS move but still wants to play at the highest level of European football.

- Newcastle United requested to see whether it would be possible to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, reports Christian Falk, who adds that the midfielder isn't interested in a winter transfer. The 28-year-old's future in the summer is open though, with Bayern willing to negotiate with clubs and his contract ending in 2025.

- Bayern Munich are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, as reported by FootballTransfers, with several top European clubs showing interest in the 24-year-old. Bayern are also looking into a move for Lens' Kevin Danso, who is liked by Paris Saint-Germain, but the 25-year-old is seen as being too expensive for Les Parisiens to move for during the January transfer window.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Ko Itakura, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. The 26-year-old's release clause in the summer will be worth between €10 million and €15 million, while the Bundesliga club wants to extend his contract.

- Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig could be set to join Sassuolo, reports Sky Sports Italia, despite the 21-year-old having seemingly been close to joining Olympique de Marseille. The Scotsman is open to the Sassuolo move, which would be worth €6m plus add-ons.