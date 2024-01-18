Herculez Gomez explains who he is most interested to watch from the USMNT's January roster. (1:31)

United States and AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic was named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year for 2023 on Thursday, tying Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player with four.

The 25-year-old winger from Hershey, Pennsylvania, also won in 2017, 2019 and 2021 while Donovan won the award for the fourth time in 2010 at the age of 28.

Pulisic received 53% of the vote, followed by Yunus Musah (21.5%) and Ricardo Pepi (12.9%).

"It's an honor to win this award again for the fourth time," Pulisic said. "It was an incredible season for me. I always enjoy playing with the national team and winning more trophies with the national team. Of course, coming here to AC Milan, it's been just a really exciting year. I've enjoyed it so much, so I'm really grateful to win an award like this."

Christian Pulisic has been named as the best U.S. soccer player for the fourth time in his career. Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The U.S. star helped his team to the Concacaf Nations League title in June with a 2-0 win over Canada and also helped guide them to qualification for the 2024 Copa America, which will take place this summer in the United States.

Pulisic moved from Chelsea to Milan last summer and has enjoyed a stellar first season in Serie A thus far, scoring six goals in the league and adding five assists for Stefano Pioli's third-place side.

"If you're joining Landon on anything regarding the national team, you're doing something right," Pulisic said. "He's a legend. I looked up to him, so I'm grateful to be in that conversation. I'm hoping to continue to push, and hopefully it will not be the last."

Kevin Paredes, a 20-year-old winger from South Riding, Virginia, who plays for Wolfsburg, was voted Young Male Player of the Year.

He had eight appearances for the under-20 team in the 2022-23 cycle, made his national team debut in September against Oman and became a frequent substitute and occasional starter in the Bundesliga.

Paredes received 59% of the vote, followed by Benjamin Cremaschi (12%) and Gianluca Busio (10.8%).

Votes were cast by U.S. coaches and players who had a 2023 appearance, the USSF board of directors and athletes council, professional league head coaches and sporting directors, media members and former players and administrators.

There is no set definition of eligibility for the youth award but it typically is open to players under the age of 23 who appeared in a youth national team camp during the year.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.